Csonka’s NXT UK Review 2.20.20 (Ep. 83)  

– Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners @ 11:37 via pin [***½]

– Noam Dar defeated Josh Morrell @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Ilja Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey @ 14:50 via pin [***¾]

– Joe Coffey watches footage of his loss to WALTER, which he blames Ilja for and that leads to a video package with them hyping their main event match tonight/

Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners : They lockup and work into counters as Conners backs off. Lockup again and bate follows with a RANA, dropkicks and Conners powders. He teases using a chair, and then back in Bate grounds him. He follows with a monkey flip and Conners finally cuts him off and dumps him. Conners follows him out, rolls him back in and covers for 2. The clothesline follows for 2. Conners lays the boots to him and the back elbow follows for 2. He chokes out Bate, and then grounds things. Bate fights to his feet, follows with strikes and counters into a backslide for 2. The knee strike follows and the flying uppercut connects. They trade and Bate follows with the XPLODER and running shooting star press for 2. Bate hits the airplane spin until Conners cradles him for 2. Bop and bang follow and Bate coves for 2. Conners fights off Tyler driver and follows with the bulldog for 2. Conners to the ropes and misses the moonsault. Bate follows by heading up top and leaps over Conners until Conners follows with a slam, suicide dive and back in the flatliner follows for 2. Conners now delivers body shots, beats Bate down and Bate fires back, they trade and the rolling Liger kick connects. Conners counters Tyler driver and Bate follows with a tope. Conners cuts him off and drop toeholds him onto a chair on the floor. Back in and the cover gets 2. Bate counters don’t look down into a DDT, head kick and lariat. The Tyler diver 97 finishes it. Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners @ 11:37 via pin [***½] This was a very good opener, and Conners’ best NXT UK outing ever I believe. The right man won, and it was fun.

– They hype next week’s Toni vs. champion KLR I Quit match, if Toni loses, she never gets another title shot while KLR is champion.

– Mastiff & WALTER agree to face in two weeks in a title match. WALTER says he’s doing them a favor, and that he’s the best heavyweight in the world and will win.

– Jimmy arrives to address us. She’s given commands since she was a little girl, and when her previous associate didn’t listen, (Jazzy), she was dismissed. She gave her 15-minutes of fame and may do it again in the future, but for now, it’s all about the queen of NXT UK and no one will disrespect her again.

Noam Dar vs. Josh Morrell : They lockup and work to the ropes. Dar shoves him and they lockup again, working to the ropes and Morrell shoves Dar this time. Dar grounds him but Morrell pops up and backs him off. They work into a test of strength and then slap each other. Dar attacks the arm, follows with leg kicks and Morrell counters back into a dropkick. He follows with uppercuts, and covers for 2. Morrell follows with the Arabian press for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Dar dumps him and takes out the knee. Back to the arm and the running forearm gets 2. Dar delivers ground and pound, choke shim out but Morrell makes the ropes. Dar delivers strikes, Morrell fires back and Dar cutis him off and the Nova roller finishes it. Noam Dar defeated Josh Morrell @ 5:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid extended squash for Dar while Morrell showed some good potential.

– The Hunt cut a promo on the Grizzled Young Veterans, and challenge them to a match. That takes place next week.

– NEXT WEEK: Toni Storm vs. champion KLR I Quit match, The Hunt vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey : They circle and lockup, working to the ropes and Joe grounds things but Ilja pops back up. Joe follows with strikes, grounds things and follows with grounded strikes. Ilja fights to his feet, shoulder tackle by Joe and follows with another. They trade and pose. Ilja follows with strikes and the cross body for 2. He dumps Joe and follows with a dropkick and heads up top. The high cross to the floor follows. Ilja follows with strikes, back in and Ilja heads up top misses the double stomp, Glasgow sendoff by Joe and to the floor they go. He follows with body shots. They trade and Ilja gets sent to the steps. Ilja fires back and Joe dumps him on the apron. Back in and Joe delivers chops. He starts attacking the knee, grounding Ilja. Ilja fires back and they work up top. Joe follows with the avalanche shin breaker and locks on the crab. Ilja makes the ropes and fires back, Joe grounds him and Ilja delivers up kicks to escape. Ilja fights off the German, and follows with a lariat. He follows with a knee strike, Joe firs back, enziguri by Ilja and follows with the delayed German for 2. Ilja heads up top and the big senton follows for 2. Ilja back up top and is slowed by the knee, Joe cuts him off and Ilja fires back but the superplex by Joe connects. Ilja cuts off the Glasgow sendoff with knee strikes, they trade and Joe misses the sendoff and posts himself. Blu-ray by Ilja and he fights his way up top and connects with coast to coast. Torpedo Moscow finishes it. Ilja Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey @ 14:50 via pin [***¾] This was very good stuff, it played off of the established issues well, Ilja was fucking great here and while I have been hard on Joe Coffey, I felt that this was his best NXT UK singles effort to date.

– The rest of Gallus arrive and Joe calls them off. He tells Ilja they are good and Gallus leaves.

