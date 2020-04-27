Csonka’s Retro ROH TV Review (1.21.12)  

Csonka’s ROH TV Review 1.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Eddie Edwards defeated Mike Mondo @ 5:41 via pin [**¾]

– Roderick Strong defeated Ricky Reyes @ 4:20 via pin [**½]

– Matt Jackson defeated Kenny King @ 8:25 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from Final Battle 2011, where Davey Richards defeated Eddie Edwards, the anti-Christ of professional wrestling Kevin Steen returned, and vowed to hold ROH hostage and take the world title.

– Kevin & Nigel welcome us to the show.

– Eddie Edwards & Mike Mondo comment ahead of our opening match.

Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Mondo : They lockup and work into counters as Edwards looks to work the arm, but Mlndo counters back with a tackle until Edwards hits arm drags. Mondo cheap shots him, but Edwards gets him in the tree of WHOA, follows with the hesitation dropkick and another to free him, covering for 2. Mondo eye pokes him, hits a code breaker and starts attacking the previously injured arm of Edwards. Mondo grounds things, continuing to target the arm. Edwards fires back with chops, Mondo cuts him off but Edwards keeps throwing chops. The flying knee follows for 2. Edwards delivers more chops, breaking down Mondo. Mondo fires back hits divorce court and covers for 2. They work up top and Edwards fights, head butts him to the mat and follows with a double stomp and die hard for the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Mike Mondo @ 5:41 via pin [**¾] This was a nice and solid opening match to get Edwards back on the winning track.

– We get highlights of the Briscoes besting Haas & Benjamin at Final Battle 2011 to win the tag team titles for the then 7th time. Haas & Benjamin admit that they played into the Briscoes’ game, which cost them the match. Cornette says the ROH fans love the Briscoes, and that Haas & Benjamin were fined due to using chair shots to the head.

– Cornette brings out the Briscoes for an interview. They are over huge as Jay says that Haas & Benjamin got fined and they want that money. They deserve the money since they were hit with chairs, and welcome more chair shots to collect on and make a retirement fund. Jay doesn’t care that Haas & Benjamin are upset that the fane love them instead, they have been here since day one and are ready for all challengers. If you mess with Dem Boys, you better be ready to man up.

Roderick Strong vs. Ricky Reyes : Michael Elgin & Truth Martini are at ringside. They lockup and Roddy follows with tackles, Reyes counters with arm drags and Reyes cuts him off with chops. Reyes fires back with kicks, a suplex and covers for 2. Reyes follows with kicks, Roddy fires back with chops, a backstabber and covers for 2. He grounds things, Reyes fights to his feet and eats knee strikes, a suplex and Roddy covers for 2. The back suplex connects and Roddy grounds things. Reyes fires back, and the cradle gets 2. The back elbow connects, as he picks up another near fall. They trade, DDT by Reyes and that gets 2. Roddy fires back, but Reyes cradles hi with the tights for the win. Roderick Strong defeated Ricky Reyes @ 4:20 via pin [**½] This was a solidly worked match that Reyes took too much of.

– We go inside ROH as they look at Kevin Steen’s return at Final Battle, injuring Corino, Generico, Jacobs, & the ref. Steen comments on who he hurt and says Generico could have avoided injury if it hadn’t been for Cornette. Things will get worse as this is just the beginning. He’s no Cornette ass kisser like Davey Richards, he returns to TV in two weeks. RD Evans is now part owner of the Embassy. They put over Ciampa and are invested in him and Embassy Limited. Kevin Kelly hypes the 10th anniversary event on iPPV.

Kenny King vs. Matt Jackson : Titus was injured at Final Battle against the Bucks, setting up tonight’s match. Rhett & Nick are at ringside. They lockup and work to the ropes for a break. Kenny gets frustrated, Matt follows with a tackle and they pick up the pace as Kenny grounds things, delivering ground and pound. Matt powders. Back in and Kenny follows with a series of arm drags, ground and pound, and a slam. The plancha to Nick connects and Matt follows with the dropkick to the floor. Post break and Matt as the heat, grounding Kenny. He grounds the action, and then follows with an enziguri until Kenny counters into the capture suplex. He follows with clotheslines, an STO and standing moonsault for 2. Matt counters back until Kenny hits the spinebuster for 2. The royal flush is countered, superkick by Matt and the springboard cutter follows. King to the apron, as Matt DDTs him to the apron and they spill to the floor. Back in as Matt covers for 2. He heads up top and the 450 eats knees, Kenny hits the coronation as Nick looks to attack Rhett, Kenny stuns Matt over the ropes ad Nick takes out King with the crutch and Matt steals it with a cradle. Matt Jackson defeated Kenny King @ 8:25 via pin [***] Kenny had really good fire and aggression coming off of the Final Battle angle, and that led to them having a good and fun match. The finish, while flat, protects Kenny and keeps the angle rolling along.

