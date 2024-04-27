Montez Ford Celebrates His Ninth Anniversary in WWE

– In a message he shared on Instagram this week, WWE Superstar Montez Ford celebrated celebrated his ninth anniversary of signing with WWE. He first signed with WWE in April 2015. He shared the following message:

APRIL 2015 —> APRIL 2024

Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream, the last 9 years. When I first signed with WWE, I had no wrestling experience.

And safe to say, these last 9 years have been the best time of my life. My family, my kids all have seen the changes, growth, highs, lows, Lost weight, found great barber(s).

Had some people ask & say, “what have you done lately?” “You should be further in your career,” “you’ve done nothing since you’ve been here but be a husband to Bianca.” 😂😂

Yeah so, what you wife up?! lol

Smile at the negatives, and show them the positives. Keep GOD first, and PUT THE MF WORK IN.

Check my accolades, I/we have been doing this for a min, and glad to let you all know…

WE JUST GETTING STARTED.

-Tezzie