Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With Cena, Styles, Roode, & More  

Csonka’s Reviews Free Matches With John Cena, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II: Bobby Roode defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas @ 10:21 via pin [***]

– From OTT: Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Nathan Martin @ 8:45 via pin [**¾]

– From WWE Royal Rumble 2017: John Cena defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 24:35 via pin [****¾]

Bobby Roode vs. Andrade Almas : Roode was one step ahead early on, celebrating with his small successes and the crowd loved him. He tried to toss Almas to the floor, but he did his Spider-man pose in the ropes and then fired back with chops and a basement dropkick. Almas sent Roode to the floor, looked for a dive but Roode rushed back in. Almas looked to go up top, but Roode crotched him and then laid the boots to him in the corner Roode took the heat, hitting a delayed suplex and scoring a near fall. Roode tried to ground Almas, but Almas fought back and as Roode climbed the ropes Almas dropkicked him to the floor. Almas followed with a springboard corkscrew dive. Back in the ring he hit a springboard corkscrew high cross for a near fall. The bulldog followed for another near fall. Almas went for the corner knees but got decapitated with a lariat and Roode got a near fall. Roode tool Almas up top, Almas fought him off and Roode hit a German, but Almas landed on his feet. Straightjacket suplex by Almas for a near fall followed. Roode countered the moonsault with the knees, but Almas countered the fisherman’s suplex with a rollup for 2. They traded strikes; Almas hit a kick and then hit the charging corner knees. Roode countered he hammerlock DDT and then ht the spinebuster. Roode posed and then hit a pump handle slam for the win. Bobby Roode defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas @ 10:21 via pin [***] At the time, I felt that this was Almas’ best NXT outing so far and the closest he’s felt to being La Sombra. He’s grown so much and has had some great matches since then, which has been great to see. The match was good and seeing Roode so over was awesome.

Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Nathan Martin : This was the pre-show match from OTT’s “Being The Elite” event. This is my first timer seeing Nathan Martin; Bailey was well on his way to becoming one of the top US Indie stars until the boarder nabbed him. Thankfully he’s been able to keep killing it in the UK, & in Japan for DDT. They lock up, Martin works some slick escapes and counters but Bailey breaks and they lock up again. They pick up the pace and both go for dropkicks and end in a stand off. Martin avoids kicks, takes Bailey down and hits a basement dropkick. Bailey finally goes to the kicks, cutting off Martin and following with more kicks in the corner. Bailey is getting more aggressive here, they trade strikes and Bailey cuts him off with a running knee strike. Martin gets a desperation roll up for 2. The gut wrench suplex follows. They trade strikes center ring, and Martin hits a vicious lariat. He heads up top and the high cross connects, but Bailey rolls to he floor. Martin looks for a dive; Bailey avoids and then hits an asai moonsault to the floor. They work to the apron, Bailey works knee strikes and backing hits the standing moonsault knee drop for 2. Bailey nails the head kicks, again covering for 2. Bailey hits a superkick, but Martin rebounds with a dropkick. They work into standing switches, and Martin hits the German and running kick, covering for 2. Martin follows with a sitout powerbomb, leading to a good near fall. Bailey battles back, hitting a gourd buster and head kick, finally putting Martin away. Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Nathan Martin @ 8:45 via pin [**¾] I couldn’t find a lot of background on Martin, but commentary did a good job of setting him up as the young up and comer, looking to prove himself against the established Bailey. With that being said, I felt that the layout and overall work reflected the story well. Overall it was a pretty good match, but with an anticlimactic ending.

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Champion AJ Styles : Styles looked to work leg kicks, but Cena leveled him with a lariat and then worked him over in the corner. Styles quickly fought back, and laid into Cena with more kicks. Styles took control, mocked Cena and then missed the knee drop, Cena fired up and looked for the AA, countered and Styles hits an enziguri. Styles follows with rights, but Cena hits the shoulder block, but Styles cuts him off with a RANA and corner forearm. A diving forearm follows, Cena then hits the proto bomb and smiles. Five knuckle shuffle countered, and Styles hits the German and a wheelbarrow face buster. Styles hits a series of strikes, and Cena answers with another lariat. The five-knuckle shuffle follows, goes for the AA but Styles escapes. They work up top, Styles slips out and works the torture rack into the powerbomb for 2. Styles looks for the springboard, but Cena avoids it and hits the AA for a near fall. Cena was not happy with that, looks pissed and hits another vicious lariat for a near fall. Cena looks for another lariat, but Styles counters with the PELE. Springboard forearm by Styles hits, but only get 2. The crowd is digging this, Styles then lays in some kicks, taking control, but Cena hits an electric chair face buster; they then trade strikes center ring. Cena counters the clash, but Styles rolls into the calf crusher. Cena transitions into the STF, drags Styles back center ring but Styles counters into the STF. Cena teases tapping, but Cena powers up into the AA position, more counters follow and Cena locks in the figure four. Styles fights out, and then locks in the arm bar. Cena powers out and powerbombs Styles to escape. Cena now goes up top, but Styles counters, catching him with a powerbomb. The CLASH follows, but Cena survives! Styles then eats knees on the springboard 450. Code red by Cena follows, and that gets a near fall. Styles then hits the ushigoroshi for another near fall. Styles clash countered, and Cena then hits a cutter for the near fall. Cena sets Styles up top, looks for the super AA, hits it! 1…2…NO Styles kicks out! Cena can’t believe this shit. Cena looks for another, AA, countered, Styles clash! Styles then goes for the springboard, but is caught and Cena hits the AA and then rolls into another, finally putting Styles away. John Cena defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 24:35 via pin [****¾] This kicked all of the asses, they completely emptied the tank and hit each other with anything and everything, making this feel huge, like they were both desperate to have this title. The crowd was great, the near falls were great and Cena’s subtle facials, showing his frustration and teasing possible heelish tactics added so much to this. Styles was put over huge in defeat, he doesn’t lose anything because he survived so much of Cena’s best, kept coming and almost won. They also played well off of their past matches, with some great cal back spots. These two guys have amazing chemistry, and I want to see more. Styles continues to show why many considered him one of the best for so long, delivering again. Also, Cena once again steps it up and delivers in the big match setting. I absolutely loved this.

