Csonka’s ROH Bound by Honor 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Marty Scurll defeated Slex and Bandido @ 7:40 via pin [***½]

– Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson, Lifeblood, and Vincent & Bateman @ 11:40 via pin [**¾]

– Nicole Savoy defeated Angelina Love @ 12:00 via pin [**½]

– Brody King & Flip Gordon defeated Rush & Kenny King @ 12:20 via DQ [***¼]

– ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Silas Young & Josh Woods @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

– Alex Shelley defeated Rey Horus @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

– The Briscoes defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– ROH World Championship Match: Champion PCO defeated ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee @ 15:55 via pin [***½]

– I’m going to tryout something different to mix things up, a no-play by play style review for this one.

Marty Scurll vs. Bandido and Slex : This was a really good opening match, with Marty looking good, Slex stepping up against two big ROH names and Bandido really shining through a combination of highflying, innovative combos, and strength spots. They kept up a strong pace, really limited the two in and one out cliché, working some really fun three-way spots and kept the crowd invested. The finish saw Bandido run wild. Hitting the 21-plex until Marty cut him off and countered into the black plague for the win. This was a really strong way to kick off the show. Marty Scurll defeated Slex and Bandido @ 7:40 via pin [***½]

– Post match, Shane Taylor &The Soldiers of Savagery laid out Slex once again.

Vincent & Bateman vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson vs. Lifeblood vs. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle : This was a positioning match for the tag team division, and while not super deep in terms of overall high talent teams, the company does have a lot of teams to play with right now. Chuckles & Vita were at ringside. This started of as they worked through the various pairings and they clowned on Johnson a bit. Lifeblood stood out here, showcasing good work overall as well as their selling being really good. Vincent & Bateman eventually took the heat, showing off improved chemistry. The work was really solid throughout and the finish saw things break down into the big move buffet, a parade of finishers until Hendry & Castle hit the crescendo for the win. This was pretty good overall, with Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle picking up a somewhat surprising victory. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle defeated PJ Black & Brian Johnson, Lifeblood, and Vincent & Bateman @ 11:40 via pin [**¾]

– Session Moth Martina joins commentary and hits on Caprice as she drinks.

Nicole Savoy vs. Angelina Love : Leon is at ringside. They worked grappling early on as Love actually decided to wrestle tonight. She heeled it up well, getting a bit dirty and celebrating, which led to Savoy taking control and using her ground/submission game. Savoy is so smooth on the mat and really shined during this portion of the match. Leon of course got involved, like in EVERY Love match because God forbid we do anything different. That allowed Love to take control and pick up near falls. It started rather well, but slowed and lost energy & crowd interest following the interference spot. The finish saw them trade, Savoy working the half crab , Leon distracting the ref and Savoy cradling Love following miscommunication with Leon to pick up the deserved win. Love still has some go in her game when she’s not working the same, tired cliché heel formula, but Savoy is on another level these days in terms of overall skill and execution. This was solid, but a bit too long. Nicole Savoy defeated Angelina Love @ 12:00 via pin [**½]

Brody King & Flip Gordon vs. Rush & Kenny King : This is the continuation of the Villain Enterprises vs. La Faccion Ingobernable feud. Amy Rose is at ringside. The match started off hot and heavy with King & Rush controlling early on, utilizing quick tags, double teams and some heelish shenanigans. This had a really good energy and crowd investment throughout, as Los Faccion Ingobernable worked the heat on Flip for the first 6-minutes until Brody tagged in and ran wild. His hot tag was really great, but was ended when Kenny cut him off and ran wild. It broke down into the big move buffet and the finish saw Brody go lucha, Flip hit a moonsault to the floor and accidentally took out King, as Rush choked out Broody with a cable for the DQ. This was getting really good, unfortunately the finish came off really flat. Brody King & Flip Gordon defeated Rush & Kenny King @ 12:20 via DQ [***¼]

– They all brawled post match.

Eli Isom vs. LSG : They worked a really fun and fast paced opening stretch until Bully Ray arrived and powerbombed LSG through a table, because he ruins everything. Bully says he’s been too nice for too long. He’s going into business for himself, bitches about fans not wanting him here (and he likely thinks he has great “heat”) as he makes fun of “smart marks in their mother’s basement,” real original Bully. ROH can’t get rid of him, because he has an iron clad contract. He runs down wrestlers who don’t read contracts and says he negotiated his own deal. No one can get rid of him. If anyone can beat him, he’ll leave. He claims to have dirt on the veterans, so who can get rid of him forever? Nobody… Isom says he’s sick of Bully’s actions and nobody likes Bully. Isom says he will beat Bully and send him out of ROH. He challenges him right now.

Eli Isom vs. Bully Ray : They start a match, Isom runs wild and his the frog splash for 2. Bully then ends him with the Bully bomb. He then beats down Cheeseburger, Caprice makes the save and runs off Bully, so we’re just redoing the Bully vs. Colt stuff with Caprice are we? GO AWAY BULLY RAY. Seriously, no one kills the momentum of a wrestling show like Bully Ray; just the dirt fucking worst.

Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Josh Woods : The champions attack during the entrance and take out Silas’ knee with a belt shot. That classic heel attack allowed the champions to take immediate control of the match. They isolated Silas for several minutes until Woods got the hot tag and ran wild with suplexes. The hot tag and work was good, but the crowd just wasn’t really into the action as you’d hope for during a championship match. I liked the work, the gameplan and over all layout of things as it was fell executed, but while Young & Woods were built up well as challengers, going undefeated and beating the Briscoes to get this shot, it was missing something to take it to that next level. The finish saw the champions dump Woods, double team Silas and Lethal working the figure four until Woods powerbombed Gresham onto Lethal, and it broke down, leading to a series of near falls as the Lethal injection, shooting star press and cradle finished Young. Overall, a goodnight at the office. Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan defeated Gresham Silas Young & Josh Woods @ 10:55 via pin [***¼]

– Slex is set for the Pure Title tournament, while Jenny Rose returns for the women’s title tournament.

Alex Shelley vs. Rey Horus : This was a nice change of pace as it was a babyface vs. babyface match, filled with a lot of fun counter wrestling. They then picked up the intensity as they battled on the floor, doing a nice job of getting the crowd involved. Shelley took control with his superior ground game, and while he did some submission work they kept the pacing brisk. The counter work here was nicely done, Horus put together a fun run down the stretch as he busted out the highflying stuff for near falls. The finish was them working into back and forth, with Horus missing the 450 and Shelley finishing him with the superkick and Border City stretch. This was really good, and if you didn’t know, Alex Shelley still kicks ass. Alex Shelley defeated Rey Horus @ 12:35 via submission [***½]

– ‪La Faccion Ingobernable and Villain Enterprises have been kicked out of the building.

The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff : Commentary mentioned Cobb appearing on AEW and Ian gave a shout out to Nick & Matt. This started off with a basic back and forth beginning, as both teams took turns in control until the Briscoes took over with quick tags and double teams. Maff quickly cut that noise off as the hosses took control, picking up near falls. Mark got a hot tag, ran wild and it broke down into a floor brawl as the Briscoes ran wild with dives. They isolated Cobb until Maff made the save. hitting a pounce. It broke down. the hosses ran wild as they have done a really great job of escalating the action throughout. The finish saw things completely break down into a four-way battle, some great near falls and Jay countering tour of the islands and hitting the Jay driller on Cobb as Mark follows with froggy bow for the win as the Briscoes get closer to a tag title shot over a team that has a tag title shot in their pocket following approving ground victory. This was very good and the best thing on the show so far. The Briscoes defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis joins the commentary team for the main event

Champion PCO vs. Dragon Lee : This is the continuation of the Villain Enterprises vs. La Faccion Ingobernable feud. Lee immediately uses his speed to pick up near falls on cradles, and leading to the expected power vs. speed battle of styles. PCO then took control with a suicide dive, and brawling on the floor. Things slowed as PCO took control, but Lee quickly picked things up hitting the RANA & double stomp to the floor. Lee then put together a good run of offense for near falls until PCO cut him off with powerbombs. Aldis, as always was great on commentary here, putting both guys over and explaining how he’s scouting both men, incase Lee pulled off the win. PCO started shaking off Lee’s offense until they spilled to the floor. PCO hit a package piledriver on the exposed floor, but Lee beat the count and kicked out of the PCO-sault. Lee then somehow countered into a bastard driver for a good near fall. Two incinerator knees picked up a really good near fall. PCO kicked out of another, and the finish was PCO hitting lariats, the tombstone and PCO-sault for the win. This was really good, Lee got a lot and was protected as TV champion, as he kicked out of the PCO-sault. It was also wonderfully refreshing to get a PCO match with out 20 stupid bumps and 90% floor brawling, which ROH booking had pigeonholed him into. Champion PCO defeated ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee @ 15:55 via pin [***½]

– Post match, Aldis & PCO had a standoff, hyping their Supercard of Honor match.

