Csonka’s ROH Masters of The Craft 2019 Preview

Rush vs. Soberano Jr. : Rush is in the middle of a big push in ROH, going undefeated so far and destroying Dalton Castle in seconds at the G1 Supercard event. Soberano can be very fun, but is also an inconsistent performer. If he’s on, this could be a really good match. Rush has been really good in ROH so far, and with his push and history with Taven in CMLL, one would have to think that those two are on a collision course for the ROH title. Rush takes this one. WINNER: Rush

Caristico vs. Bandido vs. PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon : On paper, this looks to be a hell of a flippy boy free style four-way match. With the talent involved, I imagine that this will be a tremendously fun, all action filled, sprint style match that has show stealing potential. While Black has been really hit and miss in ROH, I overall really like the mix of talent here. Caristico excels in these spot heavy matches, Bandido is great and the ROH fans look at Flip as a star in the making and he rarely disappoints. I can see Flip Gordon winning to get him some momentum following his return to action. WINNER: Flip Gordon

Jenny Rose vs. Holidead : There is no real angle here, which makes me feel that this is an angle alert for the Allure and that they will continue on with them here. I wouldn’t rule out an appearance from “Allure” who are booked for autograph signings over the weekend, leading to Rose, Holidead, & Thunder Rosa having try to fight them off. I’d really be surprised if we got a proper match here.WINNER: No One

The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, & Silas Young vs. The Bouncers & Coast to Coast : This big multi-team match seems designed to set up some tag team feuds. The Briscoes are looking to get back to the tag titles, while Shane Taylor, & Silas Young look to be a team going forward. The Bouncers have unexpectedly gotten over as babyfaces, while Coast to Coast continues to be underutilized. This certainly has potential to be chaotic fun, and like the women’s match, I could see it being more angle than match, with Enzo & Cass getting involved either during or afterwards. If there is a winner, I see the heels taking this as they are Bully’s boys. WINNER: The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, & Silas Young

30-Minute Iron Man Tag Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams : I am really looking forward to this one, Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal have developed into a really great tag team, while Haskins & Williams have been strong additions to the ROH roster. With the match guaranteed to go 30-minutes, these four will have a lot of time to work and deliver, and I think this could be a great match as long as the layout plays strongly enough to the stipulation. With Lethal losing the ROH Title, I think that he and Gresham will go on a run and possibly challenge for the tag titles down the line, and pickup the win here. WINNER: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal

Trios Tag Title Match: Champions Villain Enterprises vs. The Kingdom : Villain Enterprises toppled The Kingdom on ROH TV to win the tiles, and were on a role with PCO & King as tag champions and Scurll challenging for the ROH World Title. But all too often, things can change and will do so quickly. PCO & King lost the tag titles, and Scurll failed to win the championship. Villain Enterprises feels like a stable that shouldn’t work, but they do better than I thought they would. I’d expect some PCO craziness as well; the man is insane and can’t help it. I’m not the biggest fan of Taven as a single or TK & Vinny as a team, but as a trio they tend to deliver on these Honor Club shows, so this could be a good one. Taven is the world champion, which gives the Kingdom power, while Villain Enterprises lost at the G1 special, which makes me feel they’ll keep the titles here. WINNER: Champions Villain Enterprises

