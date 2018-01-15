Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 01.15.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Sheamus & Cesaro @ 10:55 via pin [*¾]

– Cedric Alexander defeated Tony Nese @ 5:47 via pin [**½]

– Asuka defeated Nia Jax @ 10:40 via referee stoppage [**¾]

– The Revival defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Handicap Match: Roman Reigns defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel @ 8:17 via pin [*¾]

– Sonya Deville defeated Sasha Banks @ 2:35 via pin [NR]

– Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater @ 3:37 via pin [*]

– Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor @ 15:30 via pin [***¼]

BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAUN : Braun arrives to tell us a story about winning the title at the Rumble. Kurt Angle, flanked by security arrives. He says Braun’s actions from last week were unacceptable; he almost killed people and cost them thousands of dollars in damage. Braun doesn’t give a shit, because he was just doing his job. Braun says they settle things in the ring on raw, but Braun says he does what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants. If he wants to rip suplex city apart or knock the door to hell down the way to winning the Universal title. Angle then fires Braun, pulling him from the triple threat at the Rumble. Angle leaves and Braun follows with the security behind him, politely asking him to stop. While it’s nice to see that nearly killing people had consequences, just the thought of Kane vs. Lesnar one on one is horrifying. I wonder if this stick and it’s their way to move Braun to Smackdown. I guess we’ll see.

– Braun is pissed backstage, and threatens the security guys.

– Post break, the security guys try to make Braun leave; they predictably and delightfully get destroyed. Braun isn’t finished and says he isn’t leaving until “everyone gets these hands”

Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews : This is a rematch from last week, where Titus Worldwide picked up the upset win. Sheamus & Crews begin, Cesaro quickly tags in and they double team Crews. Crews battles back with dropkicks, and tags in Titus. Titus delivers shoulder blocks. He and Cesaro trade chops, with Cesaro taking control. Titus cuts him off with a slam, Crews tags in, hits a slam and elbow drop, covering for 2. Cesaro counters out of a suplex, Sheamus tags in and double teams follows. Post break, and Crews tries to battle back, but Cesaro cuts him off and the former champions work double teams again. Titus finally gets the hot tag, tosses Cesaro around and the corner splash and slam follows for 2. Sheamus tags in, but Crews takes out Cesaro. Cesaro takes him out and Sheamus rolls up Titus for 2 and Cesaro tags in. Titus fights off the neutralizer, Crews in with a high cross and standing moonsault for 2. Sheamus makes the save, Titus gets dumped and Jason Jordan makes his way out. This distracts Sheamus, allowing Crews to roll him up for the win. Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Sheamus & Cesaro @ 10:55 via pin [*¾] I am not a fan of this, as Sheamus & Cesaro lose again to two guys who haven’t been doing anything ahead of their tag title rematch. I didn’t even think the distraction played all that well, it just kills any momentum the challengers may have had, but hey, why build momentum for title challengers? The match was not very good either, making it worse.

– Post match, Rollins yells at Jordan.

– Braun finds Angle’s office and destroys it.

– Kelly Kelly, Jacqueline, The Bellas, Terri Runnells, Michelle McCool, Maria Kanellis, and Torrie Wilson will be at Raw 25 next week.

– Braun invades catering for more destruction; poor Curt Hawkins gets put through a table. Braun pauses and eats some delicious looking cake.

Consider yourself the luckiest person on the face of the 🌎.#RAW @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/YZADi9cn5J — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 16, 2018

– Enzo & Tony Nese arrive. Enzo does his usual shtick, and promises to walk out of the Rumble with the cruiserweight title. Goldust is out with Alexander. He calls Enzo a straight to DVD product, while Alexander is a blockbuster.

– Braun continues to destroy the backstage area.

Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese : JIP a Alexander looks to pick up the pace, but Nese cuts him off and takes control, laying the boot to Alexander. He follows with knee strikes but Alexander hits a head scissors and dropkick. Alexander looks to go springboard, but gets tripped up allowing Nese to hit a big gut buster, covering for 2. Nese takes the heat as commentary ignores the match to talk about Braun. Nese shows off his abs, and then keeps things grounded. Goldust scares Enzo on the floor, Nese gets distracted and Alexander fires back and lays in uppercuts. Alexander lays in kicks, and the slingshot flatliner gets 2. The springboard clothesline follows and Alexander covers for 2. Nese fights off the lumbar check, and gets a cradle for 2. He follows with knees, Alexander cuts him off, and the lumbar check finishes it. Cedric Alexander defeater Tony Nese @ 5:47 via pin [**½] The division is stuck in such a rut, I feel as if we’ve seen Enzo sending his goons after Alexander in forgettable matches for years at this point. The match was perfectly solid.

– Angle says he’s going to call police & SWAT to deal with Braun

– Braun heads to the “$12 million” production trucks, threatening to destroy the inner workings and ruin the show. Braun just ends up leaving after scaring everyone…or not. Braun gets in the semi and teases tipping it over. Angle warns him he called the cops, and Braun tips over the semi anyway.

– Braun heads into the arena now. He scares commentary away, but grabs Cole before he can escape. Angle tries to stop him, telling him to call off the cops and says Stephanie re-hired him. Braun grabs Cole anyway and tosses him off the stage onto the pile of security goofs.

– Tom Phillips is out to replace Cole.

Looks like @TomPhillipsWWE will join the #RAW announce table for the rest of the night after @BraunStrowman's attack on @MichaelCole… pic.twitter.com/KJdICnRQnt — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 16, 2018

Asuka vs. Nia Jax : This was set up next week as Jax attacked Asuka prior to her match. Asuka looks to use her speed, laying in leg kicks until Jax catches her and tosses her aside. Asuka follows with strikes, and locks in an octopus hold. Jax powers out, and hits a side back breaker to cut off Asuka. Jax then tosses Asuka across the ring, and follows with a clothesline. Asuka catches her with an arm bar, Jax tries to power out and buckle bombs Asuka to escape. Post break, and Jax is working a bear hug. Asuka finally escapes, hits a sliding kick and follows with a series of strikes and kicks, and a roll up gets 2. Jax counters a kick and hits a powerbomb, and after a delay, covers for 2. Asuka battles back, rolling into a heel hook; Jax makes the ropes. She then tosses Asuka to he floor, and follows. Jax climbs the steps, but Asuka trips her up and Jax is favoring her knee. Jax beats the count, but can’t stand and the ref stops the match. Asuka defeated Nia Jax @ 10:40 via referee stoppage [**¾] This was a pretty good TV match, I felt that it worked to their strengths, and protected both from loss with a solidly creative finish.

– Refs, trainers, and Alexa Bliss arrive to check on Jax.

– Jason Jordan meets with Angle, and thanks him for believing in him. He also says he’s been watching Kurt’s back from Braun Strowman. But tonight, he wants to help Rollins after losing last week, and Jordan wants Angle to book Balor vs. Rollins.

– Commentary says Cole shaken up but ok.

– We get the MLK tribute video.

– Alexa Bliss apologizes to Jax for getting her into this mess. Enzo arrives and Bliss tries to tell him to leave, but Jax wants Enzo to take care of her.

The Revival vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : Dawson easily takes control to begin. He tags in Dash and they continues to control, toying with these poor enhancement lads. Shatter machine finishes things. The Revival defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 1:40 via pin [NR] The Revival are alive and won! Nice to see them back on Raw, and getting some mic time.

– Post match they claim to be tag team excellence and students of the game. They aren’t concerned with videogames, Instagram, or any of that bullshit; they are concerned with winning matches and mastering holds. They aren’t sports entertainers, they are professional wrestlers and aren’t a creation of the WWE boardroom. They will not change and next week, will prove that this is their universe. They are taking the legends ass kicking next week; enjoy the finisher buffet boys.

– Elias arrives to sing a song. It’s likely too good to be true, but the Rock dueling with Elias next week would be fun. He wishes Michael Cole well, and hypes the Rumble before singing his song, which is about getting retribution on Cena at the Rumble. He then sings the arrival of the Miz. Axel, & Dallas.

– Miz discusses his return last week, and says he was given “welcome back chants.’ He is the spark that ignites Raw every week. Not John Cena, and not Brock Lesnar. Kurt Angle knows this and gave him his IC title rematch for next week, and that along with laying out Reigns felt awesome. And that’s why USA network gave he and Maryse their own TV show. He will give another unforgettable moment next week when he takes back his IC Title.

Roman Reigns vs. Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel : Miz distracts Reigns, but he takes out Dallas & Axel and goes after Miz. Axel attacks and he and Dallas slam Reigns into the steps. Back in and Axel & Dallas take the heat on Reigns. They keep him grounded, not doing much of anything really. Reigns gets to his feet, Axel distracts Reigns allowing Dallas to hit a DDT for 2. Reigns fires back with rights, but Axel cuts him off after the bind tag. Reigns cuts him off with a Samoan drop and we get a double down. Reigns then stops the tag, takes out Dallas, and lays in clotheslines on Axel. Reigns runs wild on both, slams them together and the Miz distracts Reigns, but Reigns dumps Dallas and superman punches Axel. Reigns to the floor and superman punches Dallas as Miz pushed him into it. Reigns rolls Miz in the ring, he runs and Axel rolls up Reigns for 2. The spear finishes Axel. Roman Reigns defeated Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel @ 8:17 via pin [*¾] Reigns gets some revenge for last week, but not on Miz. The match felt very lethargic and way longer than it actually was, it was a match.

Sasha Banks w/Mickie & Bayley vs. Sonya Deville w/Mandy & Paige : Commentary confirms that Paige is out of the Rumble match. Banks goes for a banks statement right away, but Deville escapes and slams her to the corner. A knee strike follows and Deville covers for 2. Deville now grounds things with a body scissors; Banks gets to her feet, escapes and follows with strikes. The head scissors and dropkick follows, and then the charging knees. Banks looks to fly off the ropes, but jumps into a kick and Deville covers for the win. Sonya Deville defeated Sasha Banks @ 2:35 via pin [NR] This was solid for the time given, and more importantly a big win for Deville.

BREAKING: Due to a neck injury, Absolution's @RealPaigeWWE will be unable to compete in the first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble match. https://t.co/vTZb5p8gMc — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018

– We get another video, looking at WWE stars visiting the MLK museum & assassination site.

– Jordan meets with Rollins, and they argue a bit. Rollins says that they are teammates, and need to work together and be on the same page.

Matt Hardy vs. Heath Slater : JIP with Matt control, just beating on Slater. Slater tries to run, Matt laughs at him and scares him and then lays in rights. Slater powders to the floor. Rhyno tries to fire him up, back in and Slater attacks and beats Matt down to the mat. Slater starts working the arm, Mat bites him and escapes. Matt then Germans Slater to the buckles. Clotheslines and a side effect follows for 2. Matt follows with a neck breaker, and twist of fate for the win. Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater @ 3:37 via pin [*] This was a nothing match, with Slater getting in too much offense, and almost no crowd reaction.

– Goldberg is going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor : Jordan & The Good Brothers are at ringside. They lock up and Rollins looks to ground the action to begin. Balor picks up the pace, hitting arm drags and taking control. Rollins quickly battles back, grounding Balor and laying the boots to him in the corner. Balor fights back, hits a basement dropkick and then sends Rollins to the floor. The apron PK follows. Post break, Rollins fights back, hitting the blockbuster, but he comes up selling his knee. Rollins sends Balor to the floor and hits a limping suicide dive. Back in and Rollins hits a neck breaker, covering for 2. Rollins continues to control, attacking the head and neck of Balor. Balor battles back with kicks and a sling blade. The standing double stomp follows. Rollins up top, but gets caught with a kick, and then the final cut for 2. Rollins counters sling blade and hits one of his own, covering for 2. Rollins follows with forearm strikes, but Balor hits sling blade to cut him off. Rollins then hits the superkick, covering for 2. They trade strikes center ring. Balor cuts off the ripcord elbow, but Rollins hits an enziguri. Rollins heads up top and has to roll through on the Phoenix splash. Balor hits the shotgun dropkick, heads up top but Rollins runs up, hits the superplex and rolls through, doing the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Rollins back up top now, but the high fly flow eats knees and Balor rolls him up for 2. Sheamus & Cesaro arrive now. They brawl with Jordan & The Good Brothers. Balor wipes out the pile with a dive. Back in and he hits the enziguri and the double stomp misses as Rollins moved. Jordan trips up Balor and Rollins goes old school with the black out (curb stomp) for the win. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor @ 15:30 via pin [***¼] They play up that Balor had Rollins pinned and that the referee made a mistake post match. This was an overall good match, with a particularly strong second half, and was easily the best thing on the show. It was interesting to see Rollins bust out the black out, I wonder if that was his character showing desperation, or a hint at a heel turn, where he wants to win at all costs. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

– Balor takes a long time getting to his feet, selling the finish.

– End scene.

