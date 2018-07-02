Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 07.02.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy @ 9:22 via pin [**]

– The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

– Rollins & Reigns defeated Ziggler & McIntyre @ 15:40 via DQ [***]

– Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan @ 7:28 via pin [**]

– Lashley & Reigns defeated The Revival @ 7:20 via DQ (kicking too much ass) [*½]

– Nia Jax defeated Mickie James @ 9:50 via pin [**]

– Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens @ 0:45 via countout [NR]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my Mae Young Classic II wish list at this link.

– You can check out my top 40 matches of the month list at this link.

– No in memory of Matt Cappotelli graphic.

The Big Dawg Barks : Reigns says the Revival are talented, but never saw himself losing to them, but he only lost because he had a bad partner in Lashley. “I don’t like Bob, I want to fight Bob.” He says Bob thinks he’s the guy when he wasn’t the guy 10-years ago, and isn’t the guy now because Reigns is the guy. Dolph & Drew arrive. Dolph says this is his ring and yard, while Drew says Reigns always tries to play the hero. Since Reigns wants everything to be about him, he’s now their business. Reigns attacks and they brawl and beat down Reigns until Rollins makes the save and clears the ring. This was a fine opening segment, which played off of last week’s angle.

– Reigns & Rollins meet with Kurt and they want Dolph & Drew, and Angle makes the match for next week. Reigns wants it tonight and Angle agrees.

– Axel does his Matt impersonation on the big screen. Bo appears doing his Bray impersonation.

Matt Hardy vs. Curtis Axel : No Wyatt as he was injured in a car accident. Matt and Axel to begin. They lock up, work into some back and forth as Axel looks to ground things. Matt escapes, works over Axel and hits an elbow drop for 2. He follows with rights, but Axel cuts him off and works him over in the corner. Matt fights back and Axel powders. Post break, and Axel is still in control, hitting a dropkick. The Henning neck snap follows for 2. They work to the apron and Matt hits a side effect. Back in and he follows with rights and slams Axel to the buckles. The side effect connects for 2. Matt hits some elbow drops and covers for 2. The twist of fate is stopped by a Bo distraction and Axel posts Matt and hits a face plant for the win. Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy @ 9:22 via pin [**] This was ok as they try to give the B Team some momentum ahead of their title shot at Extreme Rules. I have no clue why it needed to go 9-minutes though.

– Reigns & Rollins talk and Lashley arrives. Lashley runs down Reigns and asks if he thinks he’s Superman. He calls him a trouble starter and says only Rollins likes him. Lashley tells him to check his ego tonight. Reigns says he will start, finish, and win the match while BOB stands there and collects the W.

– Rollins vs. Ziggler in a 30-minute iron man match is official for Extreme Rules.

– We get footage of Bayley kicking Banks’ ass last week. Bayley now heads to counseling. Banks arrives and they have been scheduled for the same appointment time. So they argue. Dr. Shelby arrives and is the counselor. They head into “the friendzone,” his space of safety and explains the points of friendship to them.

The Authors of Pain vs. Titus Worldwide w/Dana Brooke : Titus starts off, uses his power game and tags in Apollo. He gets cut off immediately and then picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. The AOP double team him and take control, tossing him around and picking up near falls. Quick tags follow from the AOP and more double teams follow but Titus makes the save. They post Titus and the last chapter finishes Apollo. The Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide @ 2:55 via pin [NR] They set it up last week and the AOP followed up and killed them this week. It was fine for what it was, but why isn’t Titus taking pins? He’s 41 with absolutely no upside.

Wishing a quick and speedy recovery to Ricky Steamboat after successful hip surgery this morning! @REALSteamboat Thanks to Tony Hunter for the update! pic.twitter.com/j8vaCmIhBj — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) July 3, 2018

– Kevin Owens arrives late to Raw. He’s told he can’t park where he’s at but refuses to give up his keys to the valet and leaves.

Ziggler & McIntyre vs. Rollins & Reigns : Ziggler and Rollins to begin. Ziggler looks to ground things, and Rollins counters into a cradle for 1. They work into some back and forth with Rollins hitting a dropkick and Ziggler backing off. McIntyre tags in and he quickly overpowers Rollins, who tags out to Reigns. They lock up; McIntyre hits knee strikes and rights but Reigns fires back with strikes and takes control as Lashley watched on from backstage. McIntyre cuts off reigns and lays in rights. Ziggler in and hits a superkick for 2. Ziggler takes the heat, works over Reigns and tags in McIntyre who follows with chops. The neck breaker gets 2. Quick tags by the heels now as they have Reigns isolated. Reigns cuts him off with a big rights and tags in Rollins who runs wild. Sling blade follows and then a suicide dive to McIntyre. Reigns hits drive by on Ziggler and Rollins hits the high fly flow for 2 as McIntyre makes the save. Reigns is taken out as Rollins and Ziggler trade pin attempts, and Rollins then dumps Ziggler. He heads up top and hits the high cross to wipe out the heels. Post break, and Ziggler grounds Rollins with a sleeper. Rollins escapes, but Ziggler hits zigzag for 2. McIntyre tags in and maintains the heat. Rollins fights back, dumps him, but McIntyre cuts off the tag and the heels continue to beat down Rollins and then dump him to the floor. Ziggler works him over on the floor until Rollins slams him to the barricade. Back in and Rollins superkicks McIntyre and now looks for the tag. He buckle bombs Ziggler, and the Revival attacks Reigns for the DQ. Rollins & Reigns defeated Ziggler & McIntyre @ 15:40 via DQ [***] This was a good and fun match, with Rollins in particular showing great fire. The finish makes sense to build to tonight’s tag match with Reigns & Lashley vs. The Revival.

– The Revival, Ziggler, & McIntyre beat down Rollins and Reigns. The claymore/zigzag lays out Rollins while The Revival hit shatter machine on Reigns. Fun angle.

– We get highlights of last week’s Kevin & Braun angle. Kevin wants Braun suspended or fired. Angle instead books them in a match for tonight.

– Kurt Angle pretends to text and Kevin meets with him.

– Barley & Banks are still in therapy.

Constable Corbin Talks : Corbin says that everyone needs help to get to their potential. He’s here to make Angle a better GM and to make the wrestlers better. But Valor is too proud to accept his help. He calls Balor unprofessional and invites him out so that Balor can apologize to him. Balor arrives and Corbin thanks him for coming out to apologize. Corbin says he’s bigger, stronger, and tougher than Balor. Balor says he’s sorry for making fun of Corbin last week. Corbin will let it slide, since he’s obviously the bigger man. Balor now says he’s sorry for whoever gave Corbin his haircut. Corbin says he’s here at Stephanie’s request and demands respect. Balor says Corbin stopped demanding respect the day he became Stephanie’s stooge. Corbin attacks and Balor hits sling blade and then dropkick him to the floor. Balor up top and Corbin runs away. We’re building to Balor vs. Corbin, it’s not good at all, as they did dome cringe-worthy mic work and poorly attempted comedy. We really have nothing better for Balor other than a Bryan vs. Cass rehash?

– Morgan & Logan meet with Elias. No Ruby as she’s injured. He then plays them a tune and they start destroying shit again.

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan : Logan is at ringside. They lock up, work to the ropes and Morgan gets a side headlock. Moon fights out and hits an arm drag, leg sweep, and covers for 2. Morgan cuts her off with strikes, and goes back to the side headlock. The takedown follows, and Moon again fights out and hits a springboard high cross for 2. Post break, and Morgan has control and whips Moon to the ropes and follows with an enziguri, covering for 2. Morgan now works a grounded full nelson, Mon counters out and they trade strikes. Morgan takes control, knocking Moon to the mat and then talks trash. That fires up Moon, who hits a stomp out of the corner. Moon up top and the eclipse finishes Morgan. Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan @ 7:28 via pin [**] This was ok, Moon looks great on the main roster, while Morgan needs a lot of work on her control segments and doing less “things to fill time.” Liv’s eclipse sell was great though.

– Back to therapy and they pretend each other when they answer, it’s called honesty theater. Banks completely mocks Bayley when it’s her turn. Bayley then does the same. They argue and Dr. Shelby gets pissed. To be continued…

The Revival vs. Lashley & Reigns : These two teams are 1-1 going into this match. Dawson and Reigns start off. They lock up, Reigns looks to overpower him to begin, but Dawson starts to attack the injured ribs of reigns. Reigns fires back, and dumps him. Reigns refuses to tag out. Dawson back in and attacks, working the ribs again and dash tags in but Reigns fights them off until Dash hits a dropkick. They work quick tags, isolating and grounding Reigns. Reigns tries to fire up and to his feet, but gets cut off. Reigns again fires up, fights them off, and still won’t tag out. Dash gets a roll up for 2. Lashley now rushes in and cleans house and then demands the tag. Reigns refuses and the Revival kick his ass and get disqualified for kicking too much ass and Lashley walks off to allow Reigns to get his ass beat some more. Shatter machine follows on Reigns. Lashley & Reigns defeated The Revival @ 7:20 via DQ (kicking too much ass) [*½] Nothing much happened here, it was all angle to build to Lashley vs. Reigns, but came off poorly as it was the second tag match with reigns ending in a DQ on the same show. They left Reigns out there forever to try and get the sympathy applause, and it failed miserably.

– Kevin tries to beg out of his match with BRAUN, and he fails.

– Angle books Lashley vs. reigns for Extreme Rules.

Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose : Rawley cuts a promo just like last week, refusing a rematch with Jose. He claims he worked hard and gave it all up for his chance to get in the ring, but Jose dances. Rawley refuses the rematch again and lays out Jose, and then attacks one of his conga line dancers. Joe makes the save, but quickly gets cut off and slammed to the apron. I can’t believe they wasted an apron bump on this feud. More of the same.

Let me think about this… nope, still don’t care.

– We get a video of the Rousey vs. Bliss angle, Rousey will be at Extreme Rules because she bought a ticket, because she’s only suspended from Raw.

– Jax cuts a promo, saying she thought she was done with Bliss, but she was wrong. They are right back where they started and it will end at Extreme Rules, as they are having an extreme rules match.

Nia Jax vs. Mickie James : Bliss & Ronda Rousey’s best friend, the cat lady Natalya are at ringside. James attacks at the bell, lays n strikes but Jax quickly fires back. James lays in kicks and knee strikes until Jax runs her over. They work to the floor, but Bliss helps James and we have a stand off. Post break, and post break, James is in control and working the knee of Jax on the floor. Back in and James continues to attack the knee of Jax. Jax tries to fight back, working a leg scissors, and no longer selling the knee. James makes the ropes. Jax hits a head butt and clotheslines. James looks for a head scissors, cut off and Jax catches the kick and hits a powerbomb as Natalya takes out Bliss. Jax hits the Samoan drop and wins. Nia Jax defeated Mickie James @ 9:50 via pin [**] This was ok, it was nice to see Mickie get some run, but Jax won as expected and as she should have to get momentum ahead of the PPV

– Jinder Mahal tries to calm Kevin, and he then cuts a promo and says he’s ready for Braun tonight and will show the world ho to destroy a monster.

– Lashley cuts a promo on Reigns, hyping their Extreme Rules match.

"I can't wait for #ExtremeRules…If I had been here for the past 10 years, @WWERomanReigns would have never been the guy." – @fightbobby #RAW pic.twitter.com/vff8NtLIji — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 3, 2018

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens : They lock up, Strowman tosses Kevin away and he powders. Kevin runs to the back and gets counted out. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens @ 0:45 via countout [NR] Well, the good news is that they didn’t give away the match ahead of the PPV. The bad news is that it was a horrible segment, as they continue to make Braun a parody of himself, and he just doesn’t feel as hot or interesting as he previously was.

– Kevin runs to his car but forgot his keys. He foolishly hides in a port-a-potty. Strowman searches for him. Strowman realizes where he’s hiding due to his animalistic sense of smell. He knocks, and then duct tapes it shut. He drags the potty into the building and into the arena. There is a ramp conveniently attached to the stage for him to drag him onto the stage. Strowman now charges and knocks it off of the stage. Kevin emerges covered in port a potty blue juice, I was expecting shit.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~