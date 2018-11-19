Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 11.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Elimination Match: Braun Strowman, Elias, & Finn Balor vs. Lashley, Drew McIntyre, & Baron Corbin went to a no contest @ 30:00 [**]

– Tamina & Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 11:07 via pin [*]

– Lucha House Rules Match: Lucha House Party defeated Dash & Dawson @ 2:50 via pin [DUD]

– Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James @ 2:20 via submission [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Roode & Gable defeated Champions AOP @ 3:20 via pin [*½]

– Natalya defeated Ruby Riott @ 8:20 via pin [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

– My WWE Survivor Series 2018 review is at this link.

Acting GM & Full Time Constable Fuck Face Baron Corbin Talks : He boasts about Raw dominance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, kisses Stephanie’s ass, and introduces her. Stephanie talks about dominating Smackdown at the PPV, praising the Raw family, and says Shane had to try and cheat to win. She promises a celebration and Corbin discusses the promises Stephanie made him. Speaking of promises, BRAUN arrives and looks like he wants to eat Corbin. BRAUN tells Stephanie that he held up his part of the bargain and wants his match. She agrees and makes jokes about “dismemberment” being a “corporate liability;” inappropriate following the Saudi Arabia deal with the death of Jamal Khashoggi, and books Corbin vs. BRAUN for TLC. If Corbin wins, he becomes permanent GM of Raw. If he loses, he loses all authority. BRAUN is allowed to pick the stipulation and won’t be held libel. BRAUN asks about his title shot he’s promised, and Stephanie says that will be at the Rumble… if he beats Corbin at TLC. BRAUN agrees and welcomes Corbin to Monday Night BRAUN, and says at TLC, they will have a TLC match. Oh that sounds absolutely horrible. Corbin then books BRAUN vs. Lashley & Drew in a handicap match. Steph changes it to Corbin, Drew, & Lashley vs. Elias, BRAUN & Balor. Right now. This was solid opening segment, playing off of the PPV, and setting up for TLC and after. It was completely paint by numbers, but solid stuff and the six-man makes sense following recent weeks.

Braun Strowman, Elias, & Finn Balor vs. Lashley, Drew McIntyre, & Baron Corbin : Drew & Braun to begin. They lock up, Drew looks to outwrestle Braun and then fires away with kicks and strikes. Braun cuts him off and tags in Balor. Brain slams him on Drew, surprising Balor. Drew then slams Balor, and lays in a boot to the face. They work to the floor and Drew slams him to the barricade. Post break, and the heels have Balor isolated. Corbin works him over, Balor fires back, but Corbin hits deep six for 2. Lashley in and takes control. Balor manages a cradle for 2, but Lashley levels him with a clothesline for 2. Balor hits the basement dropkick and Elias tags in and runs wild on Lashley, dumps Corbin, but Lashley attacks. Elias cuts him off, Balor tags in and they dump Lashley. They dump Drew and Balor hits the tope. Back in and Balor get crotched. Claymore by Drew and Balor is eliminated. Post break, and Lashley has Elias grounded and the heels work quick tags and lay the boots to Elias. Drew now grounds Elias, and then hits a big clothesline and that gets 2. The overhead belly to belly follows, and Lashley tags in. he hits an overhead suplex and follows with ground and pound. Corbin tags back in, Elias fires back and then gets whipped to the buckles. Braun attacks Lashley but Drew lays him out as Corbin grounds Elias. Elias hits a desperation knee strike, heads up top and hits the elbow drop and Lashley makes the save. Lashley dumps him so Elias chases Rush but Lashley hits the spear and he’s counted out, Braun is left by himself. Post break, and the heels are in control, and Drew lays in ground and pound. Lashley tags back in and they double team Braun. Corbin tags in and lays in rights on Braun. Corbin grounds things, Braun powers out and starts hitting everyone. Clubbing strikes to Corbin follow and he then goes to the floor and runs over Lashley. Back in and Braun powerslam Corbin for 2 as Drew breaks it up with a chair for the DQ, he’s gone but continues to attack Braun. Lashley spears Braun on the floor. Drew then beats down Braun as he and Lashley double team Braun. They slam him to the steps and Corbin joins in. Claymore by Drew. They again slam Braun to the steps. Corbin follows with chair shots as Braun is bleeding. Corbin takes off his belt and they tie Braun’s arm up and Corbin crushes it with the steps. Braun’s arm is bleeding. Braun Strowman, Elias, & Finn Balor vs. Lashley, Drew McIntyre, & Baron Corbin went to a no contest @ 30:00 [**] Well there was no official announcement, so we’ll call this a no contest. The match started out pretty hot, but the longer it went on, it faded in terms of quality. The beat down was good, and was set up to give Corbin the advantage going into TLC, and accomplished its goal. But I am not a fan of running really long matches without a finish.

– They check on Braun, who says he can’t move his arm or feel his fingers.

Seth Rollins Talks : Rollins thanks the fans for Survivor Series and says last night was the 6th year anniversary of the Shield. They ran this place and he reflected after his win last night. It’s made the situation with Dean that much worse, since Dean hasn’t faced him like a man and explain himself. But at TLC they finally face off. He heard Dean last week and watched him burn his vest. Dean says he’s the same guy, and Rollins says you think you know someone, but his WWE Network special revealed a lot to him. He didn’t know things revealed because Dean wouldn’t talk to him while he was out. Dean says he loved WWE, but Rollins didn’t know he could love. Dean has been hiding and talking, but tonight, Rollins is feeling aggressive and calls out Dean for a fight. Dean appears on the big screen and says that he won’t run out there and give Rollins what he wants. Things have changed, the Shield did more harm than good, but nobody knows what they were like behind the scenes. They were rotten people, time caught up to them and they will all pay and get what they deserve. Look at Roman, he has to answer to God now. And now Rollins has to answer to him. Dean is backstage and tells Rollins to come and find him. Rollins charges backstage. Rollins searches for him, but no one has seen him. A security guy gets uppity with Rollins so he kicks his ass. This didn’t do much for me, they are trying to build the feud and make it really personal but are still relying on the Reigns factor too much for cheap heat, and while I like both guys, it’s not making me want to see the match at all.

– We get a Lars Sullivan video package, he’s coming soon.

Tamina & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley : Bliss is on commentary. Banks attacks Jax at the bell, but Jax overpowers her but Banks keeps throwing. Bayley tags in and they lay the boots to Jax. Jax slams Bayley down, and Tamina tags in and follows with head butts. Bayley fights back, banks back in and double teams follow. Corner elbow by Bayley, and the knee strike follows. They then dump Tamina and Jax. Post break, and the heels are in control. Jax works over Bayley, but Bayley hits a jawbreaker. Banks tags in, takes Jax down and covers for 2 as Jax kicks out and sends her to the floor. Tamina attacks Banks and rolls her back in and covers for 2. Banks makes the comeback, tags in Bayley and she eats a superkick. Bayley cradles her for 2, hits the stunner in the ropes and again. Ground and pound follows, Bayley heads up top and the high cross gets 2. Ref bump, “KO” shot by Jax, and she tags in and runs over Bayley and Banks makes the save. Jax fights them off, and Jax hits a Samoan drop for the win. Tamina & Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 11:07 via pin [*] Get ready for Jax to run through the division as she heads for her match with Rousey. It makes sense, but she and Tamina are really bad. They work with no energy and considering Banks & Bayley did everything they could to make them look like monsters, they still didn’t look good. Yes, Jax has heat with the crowds due to the Becky thing, but she’s really quite awful.

– Ambrose appears on the screen and says he’s waiting for Rollins where the Shield used to call home.

– Rollins searches for Ambrose, and finds a door with “Burn it Down” written on it instead.

– We relive Drake Maverick pissing his pants at Survivor Series. This leads to people making fun of him in catering. This leads to Roode and Gable making bad jokes. Maverick says you’re in big trouble and they make another urine joke.

Lucha House Party vs. Dash & Dawson : This is a “Lucha House Rules Match,” which means 3 on 2. The Luchas run wild early, and Kalisto gets a cradle for 2. Dawson attacks the “injured knee” of Kalisto, grounding the action and taking control. Dash tags in and cuts off the tag, but fights back and tags in Dorado. Metalik trips up Dawson as Dorado works over Dash. Dash cuts him off, and they play with the piñata. Dorado hits a shooting star press for the win. Lucha House Party defeated Dash & Dawson @ 2:50 via pin [DUD] So the Luchas, with the unfair advantage, are the faces, while the hard-working guys who just want to wrestle are the heels? They have already killed what made Lucha House Party so good on 205 Live, fuck this match.

– We get highlights of Charlotte vicious attack on Rousey at Survivor Series.

– Oh Christ, there’s going to be a Thanksgiving feast fight on Smackdown.

– Seth is still looking for Dean and failing. He says Dean went too far bringing up Roman and plans to make Dean pay. Titus says he say Dean and Seth runs after him. It’s like a poorly done Scooby-Doo chase scene.

Ronda Rousey Talks : Rousey arrives and is all smiles after last night’s vicious attack. They chant for Rousey and then for Becky. She says at TLC she will defend against Nia Jax, and know she’s dangerous. But she plans to tap out Nia, and will then go after Charlotte. Someway, somehow, she will find her and they will finish what they started last night. But she’s no there to hit poses or play to sympathy. She will show us who a real champion is. She won’t pick opponents, and will fight even if she’s not 100% and prove she’s a real champion. She issues an open challenge and says if she can’t defend, she doesn’t deserve to be champion. Corbin arrives and denies her request to protect the TLC title match. Rousey says she doesn’t care and refuses to pull out of a fight because she’s the baddest bitch on the planet and demands a challenger… or maybe he wants a shot. Corbin agrees to allow her to compete. I would have been fine with her kicking the shit out of Corbin.

Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James : they lock up, toss by Rousey and strikes follow. James cuts her off with kicks, knees, and strikes. James is attacking the injured ribs and follows with kicks and chops. James slaps her and grounds the action. Rousey escapes, hits takedowns and her Piper’s pit slam. She hits another and a third. The arm bar finishes it. Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James @ 2:20 via submission [NR] WWE was reportedly very concerned over the negative reaction Rousey got at Survivor Series, so this was a rebound to put her over as a resilient and dominant champion, even when hurt.

– Jax & Tamina arrives as Jax shows her fist to Rousey; I once saw a movie that started like that.

– We get highlights of Bryan vs. Lesnar from last night.

– What the fuck is even left on this show? Braun returning from the local medical facility to topple over the entire arena?

– Paige here, we get a Fighting With My Family preview.

Champions AOP vs. Roode & Gable : This match brought to you by Piss jokes, because “God damn Pal,” 73-year old Vince McMahon finds it funny. Akem tackles Gable and beats on him to begin. He then tosses him across the ring. Rezar tags in and double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Gable fights back, but runs into a spinebuster. Rezar then pummels him. Gable manages the hanging arm bar, as the crowd chants “AOPP,” and Roode tags in. He runs wild for a bit and gets a cover for 2. Roode fights them off, Rezar post himself and the skull and bones moonsault is countered, but Gable hits the flying sunset flip for the win. Roode & Gable defeated Champions AOP @ 3:20 via pin [*½] I like the Roode & Gable pairing, they are good, but I just wish that the set up for them getting a tag title shot wasn’t based on piss jokes. It was short, they tried, but the crowd was too into making pee jokes to care.

– Dean cuts a promo as he waits on Seth, calling Seth a lunatic running around and whining. He makes jokes about people smelling.

– Seth is leaving because he has a flight and because he failed finding Dean in this exhilarating game of hide and seek.

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott : Liv & Sarah are at ringside, Natalya has no friends. Natalya attacks right away, but Ruby cuts her off and lays in ground and pound. Natalya fires back with a basement dropkick and lays in rights. Ruby fights off the sharpshooter and loses some extensions. Natalya chases, but the others distract her and Ruby takes control and dumps her to the floor. Post break, and Ruby is still in control. Ruby work a guillotine, but Natalya powers out and both are down. Natalya then covers for 2. The ref backs her off as Natalya keeps attacking, calling Ruby a bitch. Ruby hits an STO, heads to the ropes and hits the senton for 2. Ruby lays the boots to her, heads up top and Natalya press slams her to the mat. The rolling clothesline follows, she takes out the others and the sharpshooter follows and Liv pulls Ruby to the floor, attacks Natalya and Natalya counters a cradle for the win. Natalya defeated Ruby Riott @ 8:20 via pin [**] I would kill for Ruby Riott to have an actual wrestling match where she actually wrestles and we don’t have all the Riott Squad bullshit because she’s really good. This was ok, but no matter how much they try, I just don’t care about Natalya; she just takes up space.

– They announce that Braun suffered a shattered elbow.

– Dean walks.

– Dean, thinking Seth has left, makes his way out into the ring. Dean says this is way too easy. He knows the fans want to see Seth beat him up because he turned on them and all of their dirty children. You would all do the same for money or a free meal. He’s justified in what he’s done and he’s nothing like the fans. They make him sick and says they smell, calling them phony LA garbage. Seth is back and rushes to the ring. He tackles Dean and dumps him to the floor, suicide dive follows and he then pummels him. Refs try to break it up, and Seth hits a superkick but Dean low blows him. Dean lays him out with dirty deeds and hits another.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

~GLORIOUS~