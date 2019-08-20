Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 8.19.19  

Csonka’s WWE Raw Reunion Review 8.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 10:10 via pin [**½]

– Ricochet & The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin @ 10:15 via pin [***¼]

– US Title Match: Braun Strowman defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 1:55 via DQ [NR]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro @ 10:05 via submission [***]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The New Day defeated The Revival @ 6:30 via DQ [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 4:20 via pin [*½]

– KOTR Tournament Match: Cedric Alexander defeated Sami Zayn @ 3:45 via pin [**½]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated Champions The Good Brothers @ 12:15 via pin [***]

– Corey Graves is on vacation, so Jerry Lawler is replacing him tonight.

– We relive the various near death experiences of Reigns over the last few weeks. Dolph arrives and says he’s not a keyboard warrior and is glad Reigns is ok. He complains that Reigns gets all of the attention while bad things are happening to him weekly, like Goldberg spearing him three times, “I thought he had to wait 6-months between those.” Last week, Maryse’s husband beat me with Ric Flair’s move; Dolph then superkicks Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler : The bell rings and Reigns fires back, they roll to the floor and Dolph counters an attack and hits zigzag. Post break and Dolph has tings grounded until Reigns fights back and dumps him to the floor. The drive by follows, and back in Reigns follows with clotheslines. The big boot connects but Dolph manages a cradle and DDT for 2. Reigns counters the fameasser, but gets posted and the zigzag gets 2. Reigns counters the superkick with a superman punch for 2. Dolph then counters the spear with the fameasser for 2. Dolph talks shit, runs into a spear and that’s that. Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 10:10 via pin [**½] The match was solid, they worked hard, but there is just no drama in Dolph winning or anything interesting about him right now.

The King’s Court : Following highlights of Banks beating down Natalya & Lynch last week. “I want to fight the best. I want to fight everyone at their best, at their peak, and that is what Sasha Banks is right now. Four months, Sasha Banks ran away crying from WWE, her career cold as ice. Now cut to last week, she’s hotter than ever. Sasha’s the greatest woman on the roster to never be great.” The only thing that changed was Lynch talking her back and unleash her through interviews. The great ones don’t have to be talked into things, but since Banks is back, Lynch will gladly send her home crying again. Jerry Lawler is our host, hypes King of the Ring, and the Fiend arrives mandible claws Lawler. I was hoping for a jumping Memphis piledriver on the stage. Becky’s promo was great and the Fiend laying out Lawler worked for me; I’m fine waiting on Banks to talk.

– Vic Joseph replaces Lawler on commentary.

Ricochet & The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin : Miz and Drew begin with Ricochet tagging in and hitting a high cross. Miz follows with a running kick and the Ricochet moonsault follows. They dump Corbin and Ricochet connects with the kick flip moonsault to the floor. Post break and Corbin takes the heat on Miz. Drew tags back in and tosses Miz across the ring with a belly to belly and covers for 2. The clothesline follows, Corbin tags back in but Miz fires back until Corbin hits the in and out clothesline while Drew follows with a spinebuster for 2. Miz scores with a desperation DDT, hot tag to Ricochet who runs wild on Corbin, takes outdrew and then enziguris Corbin and follows with John Wooooooooo. The springboard clothesline follows and the moonsault gets 2. Drew cuts him off and Miz then cuts him off as it breaks down and Corbin hits deep six on Ricochet for 2. He takes Ricochet up top and Ricochet fires back and hits the missile dropkick. Corbin gets posted and the recoil finishes him. Ricochet & The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin @ 10:15 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun tag match that gave Ricochet a lot of time to shine.

– Banks is backstage and we will hear from her tonight.

– Booker T joins us via Skype, and comments on the Fiend attacking Lawler. He then comments on his KOTR victory, and how it was great for his career. Booker picks Drew to win the KOTR this year.

Champion AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman : The Good Brothers are out with Styles. Styles slaps Braun but Braun dumps him and chases him to the floor. Back in and Braun controls, attacking everyone until Styles fires back but Braun swats him out of mid-air and Gallows attacks for the DQ. Braun Strowman defeated Champion AJ Styles @ 1:55 via DQ [NR]

-The OC beats down Braun until Seth makes the save. He and Braun shake hands.

– Joe walks, he competes next.

– Braun & Seth talk backstage and Seth knows Braun wants a title shot and he’s willing to give him that shot, but first they have to take care of the OC tonight and will try to get them a tag title shot tonight.

KOTR Tournament Match: Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro : Cesaro connects with a running uppercut and covers for 2. They trade, and Joe mows him down. Cesaro now fires back with the springboard uppercut for 2. Joe fights off the swing and lays in chops and an enziguri. The elbow suicida follows. Post break and Joe fires away with chops, Cesaro fires back and then runs into a clothesline. Joe grounds the action, but misses the senton. That allows Cesaro to fire away with uppercuts, and the mafia kick for 2. Joe fights off a suplex, they collapse and Cesaro then finally hits it for 2. Joe fires back with chops, but Cesaro follows with an uppercut and then one on the floor. Back in and Cesaro hits the high cross for 2. Joe fights back and hits the uranage and senton for 2. Cesaro hits uppercuts, and then the swing into the sharpshooter and then transitions to a crossface. Joe escapes, lock on the clutch and Cesaro taps. Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro @ 10:05 via submission [***] This was an overall good, physical, and hard-hitting match with good pacing.

– We get highlights of the recent 24/7 championship shenanigans between Elias & Drake Maverick.

Elias : This is Elias’ final live performance due to the fact that he will be going into hiding to protect his 24/7 championship. He has “mysterious audio issues,” and his guitar is also messed up. Truth is disguised as a sound technician and has a ref with him and tries to win the title but Elias keeps kicking out. Elias runs away.

Rey Mysterio Speaks : Charly interviews Rey, who talks about his rough few weeks. Rey says that he’s a fortunate man with a beautiful family. He’s had a great career, but things haven’t been clicking for him. Andrade disgraced him and ripped off his mask, but he hasn’t been able to do anything about it. His body hasn’t been responding how he’d like, and maybe his injuries have caught up with him. The time comes for everyone, but he didn’t think it would come for him and he needs to hang up his mask and let the new generation make their name. Dominic stops him from unmasking and says Rey promised he would tag with him in his debut and he still wants that. He wants to make Rey proud and begs him not to retire. Rey says he’ll stay for him. That was shorter than Wagner’s retirement.

Non-Title Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Revival : Big E attacks Dawson right away and take control. Woods joins in for double teams and covers for 2. Dawson fires back as Dash tags in and works over Woods in the corner. Woods battle back with the honor roll, and the champions clear the ring. Post break and Woods fights off Dawson and hits a missile dropkick. Big E and Dash tag in with Big E running wild with suplexes. The running splash follows, but Dawson takes out Woods and Orton flies in with an RKO on Big E for the DQ. Champions The New Day defeated The Revival @ 6:30 via DQ [**] Post match, Kofi makes the save until he eats an RKO. Woods fights him off until he runs into an assisted RKO. Orton makes Kofi watch as the Revival try and break Woods’ leg. The match was ok, but I dug the post match as I really love the Orton/Revival trio. Good segment overall.

– Cole now interviews Sasha Banks. Banks says this has been a crazy week, she looked in the mirror and said to that blue’s her color and she has a new hair, and everyone loves her new hair. She looks good and feels even better. Cole says no one cares about her hair, and asks about her attacks from last week. Banks just says, “You’re welcome” and leaves.

Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville : Sonya grounds Nikki to begin, but Nikki escapes and tags in Alexa. Mandy in and they double team Alexa, covering for 2. Mandy follows with elbows and a dropkick. The knee strike follows for 2. Nikki gets in a cheap shot, Mandy chases her and attacks until Alexa takes her out. Back in and Alexa covers for 2. Nikki joins in for double teams, and then grounds the action. Alexa tags back in and Mandy cuts her off with a v trigger. Tags to Sony and Nikki, Sonya runs wild with strikes, knees and the siding knee strike. Nikki posts Mandy and the purge finishes Sonya. Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville @ 4:20 via pin [*½] This was slow, clunky, and disjointed with absolutely no flow; not a good match but Sonya performed well.

– Seth & Braun talk and argue over who should follow whose lead in tonight’s tag title match.

KOTR Tournament Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn : Sami attacks with strikes right away, grounds things and covers for 1. He chokes out Alexander in the ropes. But Alexander fires back with chops until Sami hits a back breaker for 2. Sami grounds things. Alexander fires u but Sami hits the Michinoku driver for 2. He follows with strikes and keeps things grounded. Alexander keeps fighting back, hits the back elbow and follows with a head scissors and dropkick. The suicide dive follows, and back in, Alexander hits the back handspring kick and lumbar check for the win. Cedric Alexander defeated Sami Zayn @ 3:45 via pin [**½] A strong win for Cedric while Sami continues to flounder.

– The Street Profits talk about their KOTR brackets and Dawkins’ brackets already busted. Dawkins wants a tag team KOTR tournament, but Ford says they are already kings.

– The Good Brothers complain about having to defend their tag team titles, but AJ arrives to motivate them.

– Natalya says that she came from the doctor and that it’s been an emotional week. Banks was her friend, and can’t understand why she did what she did to her. Banks attacks and assaults her injured arm, calling her a crybaby. “Go to hell Nattie, and tell your daddy I said hi.”

– So no NXT announcement tonight?

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Good Brothers vs. Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman : Styles is at ringside. Gallows and Braun begin, locking up and Braun hits a shoulder tackle. Seth tags in and double teams follow until Gallows cuts off Seth and tags in Anderson. He attacks the injured ribs of Seth, but Seth fires back and Gallows tags in but Seth fights them off until he’s cut off on the floor and Gallows attacks the ribs. Post break and Anderson is working over Seth. Seth fires back but runs into a spinebuster for 2. Anderson takes him up top and follows him up. Seth fights him off, and knocks him to the mat and hits the blockbuster. Gallows tags in and cuts off the tag, choking out Seth. Braun backs off Styles but then gets posted. Gallows hits the big boot and backing, Seth hits sling blade, clotheslines, and dumps Gallows. The suicide dive follows, and then does the deal with a falcon arrow on Anderson for 2. Seth fights for his life, AJ crotches him up top and double teams follow for 2. Seth fights of the magic killer, but they lay the boots to him. AJ gets taken out by Braun as he runs wild on the floor. Seth fights back and tags him in. Braun runs wild with tackles. Clotheslines and the powerslam and curb stomp follow and we have new champions, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman defeated Champions The Good Brothers @ 12:15 via pin [***] Good match overall with Seth playing a great babyface and a hot closing stretch.

– Post match, the new champions celebrate… until they come face to face over the universal championship.

