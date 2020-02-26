Csonka’s WWE Super Showdown 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE SaudiMania: Super Showdown 2020 event, which features Universal Champion the Fiend vs. Goldberg, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match : rey Mysterio, R-Truth, AJ Styles, Andrade, Erick Rowan, and Bobby Lashley will complete. The Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match is the latest SaudiMania specific match in a line of them that haven’t really meant or done anything. The greatest Royal Rumble gave Braun am accomplishment and big green belt that hasn’t been seen again. They did a big tag gauntlet to crown the best tag team in the world and the Good Brothers won that, but it hasn’t meant shit for them. The best in the world tournament ended up being a waste, setting up the Shane heel turn and a horrible era of TV that killed the Miz. Finally we had the ridiculously bad 50-man battle royal for Mansoor to win, which at least Mansoor got to have a really good match with Cesaro following that (speaking if which, where the FUCK in Mansoor?) Anyway, Andrade was a likely winner ahead of his suspension, but with Styles rumored to face Taker at Mania, he should win this. WINNER: AJ Styles

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi : This is the first ever women’s title match taking place in Saudi Arabia, which is unfortunate if only for the reason that instead of letting them try to just have a good match and get praised for it they will hit us over the head with the whole “we’re making changes/history” spiel. The match has potential, even if they will likely be wrestling in sleeping bags and I wouldn’t completely rule out a title change, but I feel Bayley wins here. WINNER: Bayley

Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin : Ok, I have some questions here.

1) WHY?

2) Who the FUCK could possibly care at this point?

3) WWE cage matches traditionally are not good.

4) Can they finally have a good match here? (That’s a trick question, the answer is no because they have had two PPV matches that I have given a combined 3.5 stars to)

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. This feud has been BAD. Their TV interactions have been bad. Reigns feels more downgraded the longer he feuds with Corbin, Corbin is the most cliché, over pushed, and boring heel in all of wrestling. They had a BAD TLC match, one where they had all the bells and whistles. They had an OK Rumble match, again with all the bells, whistles, and help of four other men. And now we get a cage match, the most bastardized stipulation in al of WWE, one that they continue to trot out despite the fact that repeatedly ruined it over the years, killing the stipulation itself, I mean, they have devalued it so I much it feels they took it out on TV, fucked it in the ass and humbled it the old country way it means so little. WWE cage matches suck like 97% of the time, because they have killed the stipulation and also because they seemingly have no one under contract that can work a compelling cage match with out blood, which people still expect to see but only will if there is an accident. Who on Earth thinks this is a good idea?

Right, right… of course… WINNER: No one, absolutely no one at all.

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits : Following the events of the February 17th Raw, Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits was added to this show as the Street Profits got involved in Cross Fit Jesus’ mission to takeover Raw. I like Rollins & Murphy as champions, they are good and the Street Profits have been completely underutilized so far on Raw. Judging by talent alone, this has a chance to be really good and maybe even great. I kinda doubt that we get a title change, but maybe they finally strap up the Profits because one would think that Seth would have a bigger role at Mania, but in all honesty, I have no clue what that would be right now outside of a singles wit Owens. This one has a ton of potential. WINNER: Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy

Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Goldberg : This is a horrible clash of styles match. You have one guy who is still really good in short bursts and that people like to see wreck others in 90-seconds, facing off against a guy who only does good with Daniel Bryan and then otherwise works matches that are way too long as he sells nothing. There will be people that tell you that The Fiend is massively over, and that fans are into all of his matches to huge degrees and that he keeps having great matches. Those people are liars, they are not your friends, and you should stop talking to them immediately. There are a lot of good ideas with Bray/The Fiend, but it has really fallen flat for me. The horrible matches with Rollins, and a lot of cringe worthy TV segments haven’t helped. And then we have Goldberg, still haunted by the ghost of that horrible match with Taker in Saudi where they almost killed each other. But he’s back, as the lure of that sweet Saudi money was too much for him to walk away, and who can blame him, he’ll bank a million or more for like 10-minutes of work. There is part of me that would cackle like a maniacal villain if Goldberg walked in and speared and jackhammered Bryan and won. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’d rather Goldberg win and face Reigns at Mania instead of the Fiend. With Mania tickets not moving as fast as they’d like, and WWE trying to lock in a deal to sell off the major PPVs to another streaming service, I think they make the move to Goldberg and we get big Bill vs. the big dog at Mania. WINNER: Goldberg

Champions New Day vs. Miz & Morrison : I think that if we’re being completely honest with ourselves, we can admit that Miz (through no fault of his own) had a shitty 2019. The Shane McMahon feud wrecked him, he never got to get any revenge, he largely just existed and then the Fiend made him look like a super-sized geek. I was worried about he Miz face turn from the start, but he did well and worked hard, but was sabotaged by the booking. He needed a change, and the return of Morrison allowed that. Morrison is back, to little fanfare to be honest with you and ended up slotted about where I thought he would be, which isn’t horrible because he and Miz are great together and after so much time away, they are a fresh team in the mix. The set up for this was simple, they picked up singles wins over the champions and on top of that, won a fun #1 contender’s match to make it official. New Day are still a fun team, they are over and always work hard; they make for fun champions, but I’d be lying if I said they didn’t feel a bit stale to me in the role. They should have a good match, and while we have had a title change on of these SaudiMania shows, I wouldn’t be surprised to see another one here, as I think that the more to Miz & Morrison would be the right call here, plus they eventually have to do more title changes on these shows to actually make it feel important. WINNER: Miz & Morrison

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rick O’Shea : I would have loved if Ricochet was actually heated up as a babyface for this match. but the good news is that this is a fresh match and they did set it up well with Brock low blowing Ricochet, Ricochet then helping to eliminate Brock at the Rumble and then the big win on Raw to get this match. The angle is there for sure, I just wish there it was thought out more ahead of time to get Ricochet really ready. Ricochet is great and IF Brock wants to work, we know he thrives with smaller guys like Bryan, AJ, & Balor. So IF.. and it’s a BIG IF… Brock is feeling froggy and Paul can talk him into it (as Paul is reportedly really behind Ricochet) this could be great. Again, this has a lot of potential, but who knows what kind of match we’ll get. What I do know is this, at the end of the day, Brock will dance on Rick O’Shea’s corpse…

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

MAKE SURE TO JOIN 411 TOMORROW AT NOON FOR OUR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW!

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 93. On the show, Ian Hamilton joins Larry Csonka for a long-form discussion on NXT UK, Mark Radulich helps preview WWE Super Showdown, & Steve Cook joins for a retro TNA Lockdown 2009 review. The show is approximately 181-minutes long. * Intro

* NXT UK: The Birth, Lack of Growth, & Issues With The Brand: 3:10

* WWE Super Showdown Preview: 1:26:06

* Retro TNA Lockdown 2009 Review: 2:19:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.