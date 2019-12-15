Csonka’s WWE TLC 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE TLC 2019 event, which airs tonight on the award winning WWE Network. The show will feature The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte, Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

THE VIKING RAIDERS’ OPEN CHALLENGE : Since winning the tag team titles, the Biking Raiders have been completely directionless, still killing jobbers, and their biggest moment since the title win was losing the BIGGEST AND BESTEST TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH AT SAUDIMANIA IV. Since they have no program, they are doing the open challenge gimmick on this show, and my guess is that the Good Brothers answer the call. First of all because they were the originally rumored opponents when the rumored card went around and secondly, they beat the Viking Raiders in that gauntlet match I previously mentioned. The match feels like a complete toss up, I can see the title change to pay off the open challenge uncertainty, but having the Raiders lose makes their title reign feel completely useless. Again, I won’t be surprised by a title change, but I think I will go with the champions retaining. WINNER: The Viking Raiders

Tables Match: Lashley vs. Rusev : I want to be completely honest with you all, I do not care about this match because the feud surrounding has been horrendous. I love Rusev, but he’s a guy who has been horribly mishandled despite always having good matches and being over. Speaking of mishandled we come to Lashley. Lashley is a beast, has a tremendous look, an MMA background, and could have been a guy that they immediately could have been a big star for them as soon as they brought him in. Instead, his WWE run has been completely lifeless and he hasn’t been involved in an interesting angle or had high quality matches since his TNA/Impact run, which was late 2017/early 2018. It feels like eons ago for me. I don’t have high hopes for this one, but hope I am really wrong. I’ll hope for the best. I’d love for this to be a one off, have Rusev win and for us all to move on, but that seems too simple, so Lashley wins and this feud continues. WINNER: Lashley

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy : Ok, this one really interests me and looks like a potential banger on paper. Black has looked great and we know that he can step up on PPV looking back at the Cesaro match. He’ll have a great dance partner here with Big Match Buddy, who if you followed his time on 205 Live, you know that the man delivers. To me this feels like the MOTN. Don’t overcomplicate things, keep it simple and give them 12-15 minutes and just let them do their thing, because they are great and will work a different style than everyone else on the show. They have been behind Black, and it feels like he picks up the win here to hopefully move onto something more important. WINNER: Aliester Black

adder Match: Champions The New Day vs. The Revival : While not the freshest of matches, this will be at the very least good and could possibly be great. New Day are over and deliver on PPV, the Revival are still a great tag team and despite the inconsistent booking, will be out to show that here. This doesn’t feel like the most loaded of cards, and I am not sure how committed WWE is to another long New Day title run (it feels like a “sorry we jobbed you in 5 seconds, Kofi” run). Add in Heavy Machinery being over and Ali & Gable coming together, and I can easily see the title change to heel champions in the Revival. Oh yeah, it’s also a ladder match now on three days notice. WINNER: The Revival

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz : So unless things change, this appears to be a non-title match between “Bray Wyatt,” not The Fiend, and the Miz. I am really torn on this, because on one hand you could create some fascinating character depth with the dual personality deal, but then again, I don’t have much faith in WWE’s creative writing or storytelling. I like that it’s non-title, because Miz is a stop gap feud until the new, new Daniel Bryan returns to continue his battle with The Fiend. Also, Bray shouldn’t need his superpowers to beat Miz, who has been poorly presented all year long. In theory, Bray should be weaker in his “non-Fiend form,” which should allow Miz to be competitive and not get steamrolled, that is until Bray snaps, pulls a mask out of his ass, turns on the mood lighting and murders Miz and then takes his family at his own. This could be a real crap shoot in terms of match quality. WINNER: Bray Wyatt

TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin : While I have been critical of WWE’s lack of ability or desire to evolve the Roman Reigns character since his return, I am even more critical of the poor booking of him overall since coming back. On one hand, it’s been a smart play not to rush him back into a top spot one because he likely needed time to get fully back into the swing of things and two, so that they didn’t run right back into backlash issues. But he’s just felt like such “a guy,” in terms of not really looking like a star, and that’s not on him, it’s on the booking. It almost feels like they are just booking him with the dirt worst guys available as of late to ensure no backlash, but while doing that, it also feels like they have taken anything that makes him special. And then there’s Corbin, who some bought into as some “great worker that was always great” following some good matches with Chad Gable. And he did have some good outings, but lets keep perspective, he’s fine, but not a top heel. I also think that one on one TLC matches are extremely difficult to pull off, especially with guys that don’t thrive in the stipulation and when there’s nothing really at stake. It’s only a TLC match because it’s the TLC PPV. I really hope that I am wrong, but I do not have high hopes for this one at all. It’s been built off of lame heel work from Corbin involving Chihuahua jokes, a dog mascot & dog food so excuse me if I don’t sound enthused. Since it’s a plunder match with No DQ, I could certainly see Corbin possibly winning because WWE sees something in him, what it is I have no clue, but, Reigns should really get revenge for the dog food horseshit and start getting heated up for WrestleMania season. WINNER: Roman Reigns

TLC Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte : While I know that people and the company were down on the women’s main event at Survivor Series, and understandably so, looking at this card I feel that judging by the card, these women are the best bet to main event this show. Corbin & Reigns doesn’t look appealing at all, while these four are all really good and I think will deliver on the stipulation. Along with Black vs. Murphy, this should be one of the best matches on the show, and if it’s not, it would be a huge disappointment. I feel that the entire goal of the match will be setting up Asuka vs. Lynch at the Rumble, which makes me feel that the Kabuki Warriors retain, when Asuka mists Becky on top of the ladder to keep the titles and set up that singles match at the Rumble. WINNER: The Kabuki Warriors

