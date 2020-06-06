Curt Hawkins Wasn’t Expecting WWE Release, Says He Had Done Producer Work, Expects Wrestling to Bounce Back Big

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Myers (aka the Curt Hawkins) discussed his release from WWE and if he’s hoping to return. Myers was among the many released or furloughed in April and talked about how it was a surprise to him because he had expected to be with the company for a long time to come, even doing some producer work to set the stage for a post-ring career.

Myers also talked about if he’s hoping to get back with the company and how he expects the wrestling industry to recover as the world starts to reopen. You can check out highlights and the video below:

On his WWE release: “I just wasn’t expecting it. I mean, I could be completely honest with you and everybody watching or listening to this. Like, I had just signed the previous spring a five-year contract, I did some time in 2018 as a producer even when I got hurt. And I was just kind of not — I mentally was like, ‘Okay, this is my life,’ you know? I signed this long-term deal, this is where I’m going to be, you know, the seeds have been planted for a career out of the ring with WWE, you know. So I was really cemented. And mentally and in my heart, it was being a part of this WWE family for a long time to come, you know?

“So it was shocking. And I didn’t expect them to let go of so many people in the middle of this pandemic when — I mean, even to right now, no other wrestling company has done so. But somehow the most powerful one in the world did, it’s a little head-scratching? You know, I don’t make those decisions. But it is what it is.”

On if he’s hoping to return to the company: “Um, you know — obviously it’s never say never. And I think I have a great relationship with WWE. You know, people with the worst relationship ever have come back. So I would never say never [but] I can’t just sit around and wait for that and feel sorry for myself. That’s just not my style. I’m super excited — I mean, after the I’d say about the 24 hour shock of being let go, it’s like rearview mirror for me. I’m moving ahead, I want to do things I want to do while I still can, while I’m still young and healthy and feel great. And pre-pandemic, pro wrestling was unreal booming on fire all over the place, so the possibilities and the opportunities are so endless and exciting. So whatever, you know? It’s like dwelling on an ex-girlfriend, I’m not gonna sit around and wait for her to call me, you know, like I’m gonna go out and live my life.”

On expecting the industry to bounce back: “I mean life, things change man. That’s life, right? And you’ve gotta just roll with the punches. So I think from this low, we’re gonna see maybe even a higher high. Because the wrestlers, the fans — everybody’s gonna be so appreciative of the art of pro wrestling when it’s finally back in its live form, the way it’s supposed to be. I think it’s gonna be a really exciting time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.