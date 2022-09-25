CWE Extreme Heat Tour Complete Results 09.15-17.2022: CWE Championships, Jr. Heavyweight Championships, & More

The Extreme Heat tour from Canadian Wrestling’s Elite held three nights of events from September 15 through September 17. You can find the full results (via Shaun Martens) below.

CWE Extreme Heat (9/15 in Weyburn, SK)

*Levi Night def. “Chiseled” Chad Daniels

*CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Rich King def. Tyler Adams

*Shark Boy & “The Canadian Rottweiler” Kash def. The Cannon Corporation (“The Headline” Shaun Martens & “The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle)

*”Cheetahbear” Jude Dawkins def. “Hotshot” Danny Duggan by DQ.

*CWE Championship: “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO def. Bull Bodnar

CWE Extreme Heat (9/16 in Regina, SK)

*”The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle def. “Cheetahbear” Jude Dawkins

*CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Rich King def. “Chiseled” Chad Daniels

*Bull Bodnar & The Big Chief def. Shark Boy & Tyler Adams

*Levi Night def. “Hotshot” Danny Duggan by DQ.

*CWE Championship: “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO def. “The Headline” Shaun Martens

CWE Extreme Heat (9/17 in Carnduff, SK)

*CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: “Chiseled” Chad Daniels def. Rich King

*”Jacked Jesus” Tommy Lee Curtis def. “Cheetahbear” Jude Dawkins

*CWE Championship: “The Zombie Killer” MENTALLO def. Bull Bodnar

*Sammy Peppers def. “Hotshot” Danny Duggan

*Shark Boy & Levi Night def. The Cannon Corporation (“The Headline” Shaun Martens & “The Boston Bruiser” Kevin O’Doyle)