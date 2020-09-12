wrestling / News

D-Von Dudley’s Twin Sons Appear on SmackDown as Security Guards

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley, made an appearance on last night’s episode of SmackDown (h/t The Local Competitor). The brothers appeared as the security guards who Adam Pearce had escort Sami Zayn out of the ThunderDome during last night’s broadcast.

The twin brothers have previously worked United States Wrestling Alliance, Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling,, and Conquer Pro Wrestling, holding the tag titles in those organizations. You can view a clip of them on last night’s SmackDown below:

