D-Von Dudley’s Twin Sons Appear on SmackDown as Security Guards
– Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley, made an appearance on last night’s episode of SmackDown (h/t The Local Competitor). The brothers appeared as the security guards who Adam Pearce had escort Sami Zayn out of the ThunderDome during last night’s broadcast.
The twin brothers have previously worked United States Wrestling Alliance, Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling,, and Conquer Pro Wrestling, holding the tag titles in those organizations. You can view a clip of them on last night’s SmackDown below:
On @WWE SmackDown Live: Who escorted Sami Zayn during the Intercontinental Title Match between AJ Styles & Jeff Hardy? Terrence & Terrell Hughes of TNT @3DTnT along with producer Adam Pearce escorted Sami until he returned to attack AJ. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/r1y8YinlAY
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 12, 2020
Terrence & Terrell Hughes are D-Von Dudley’s @TestifyDVon twin sons. They held the United States Wrestling Alliance @USWAJax, Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling @WrestlingAtomic, & Conquer Pro Wrestling @CONQUERpw Tag Team Championships in their career. #WWE #SmackDown #SmackDownLIVE pic.twitter.com/jMR4fi5D3h
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 12, 2020
