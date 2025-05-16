wrestling / News

Daffney’s Daughter Refused To Take Part In Dark Side of the Ring Episode

May 16, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daffney Impact, francine Daffney's Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The next episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the life and tragic death of Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney. In a post on Twitter, Daffney’s daughter Jamie Lynn Senegal said that she refused to take part in the episode.

She wrote: “With all due respect i couldn’t be a part of this and cannot watch this. please do my mom right.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daffney, Dark Side of the Ring, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading