Daffney’s Daughter Refused To Take Part In Dark Side of the Ring Episode
May 16, 2025
The next episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the life and tragic death of Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney. In a post on Twitter, Daffney’s daughter Jamie Lynn Senegal said that she refused to take part in the episode.
She wrote: “With all due respect i couldn’t be a part of this and cannot watch this. please do my mom right.”
