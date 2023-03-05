Daga Suffers Injury At NWA vs. AAA: World Is A Vampire

Impact alumnus Daga suffered a leg injury at this weekend’s NWA vs. AAA: World Is A Vampire. Daga, who took on Tyrus at the Friday show, was injured during the match and ended up escorted to the back according to Fightful. AAA broadcast partner TV Azteca confirmed on Saturday that Daga suffered an injury to his leg “at the height of his knee” and was being checked out in Mexico City. Mas Lucha has since reported that there is movement in the leg, and that the hope is that the injury isn’t severe.

Daga worked for Impact in 2019 and 2020 before he exited during the pandemic at his request. He has worked for AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH as of late.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Daga for a quick and full recovery.

Luego de su lucha en #TheWorldIsAVampire, Daga salió lesionado y se encuentra en revisión en la CDMX. El problema es un su pierna izquierda a la altura de la rodilla.#LuchaAztecaAAA pic.twitter.com/VBz8Hb5XwO — Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) March 5, 2023