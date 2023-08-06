Dakota Kai Gives Update On Her Injury Status

Dakota Kai gave an update on her injury status during the WWE Summerslam post-show press conference, noting that she is still “a ways away” from being cleared and was at Summerslam to support IYO Sky. Her comments are below.

“I came because this is such a big moment for her and us as a group, but I’m still a ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL, but yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy, we getting there, I’m squatting heavy, we good.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.