Damian Priest Recalls Getting Permission From Scott Hall to Use the Razor’s Edge

Damien Priest counts the late Scott Hall among his idols in the business, and he recently talked about meeting him and getting permission to use the Razor’s Edge. Priest was a guest on a recent episode of Under the Ring and talked about working with legends like Edge and Hall, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with Edge: “He’s a wizard when it comes to this business, you know? And somebody — whenever you get to work with legends and Hall of Famers, and just guys that have been in this business on a top level for a long time… it’s so easy for them as far as simplifying things and making you understand what the goal is and what the purpose of a segment is. So for me, it was great just seeing how he simplifies things, and [how] it’s easier to just focus and make everything you do in the best way possible.”

On meeting Hall: “He was just as cool as the character, I’ll tell you that much. So in a way, it wasn’t really a character. It was just him. I remember meeting him in NXT, he came in as a guest coach. And I got to watch some of my matches back with him. And that experience alone, it’s so cool. [He’s] one of my idols and he’s giving me advice, sitting down with me, watching my matches, pointing out stuff and trying to make it better. And then me asking him, ‘Would it be cool if I did the walk and the Razor’s Edge?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, man!’ He goes, ‘Anything that will remind people of me.’ So, super-cool guy and I’m glad I got to spend some time with him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Under the Ring with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.