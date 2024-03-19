– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Superstar Damian Priest addressed when he would cash in his Money in the Bank Briefcase, which he won last summer. Below are some highlights:

Priest on if there’s a chance he can cash in the briefcase in Philadelphia: “Of course there’s a chance. I have until July, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to wait until July. I’m patient. I’m okay. I’m just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I’m okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing. Don’t get me wrong, but we have to wait and see. I’m not going to say one way or another, but there’s always a chance when the champs are in town and if I’m in the same building as both champions with both contenders, it’s an intriguing time.”

On his father once fighting Chuck Norris: “He didn’t beat him up like he was busted and bleeding, but he got more licks than he took. Put it that way. It was an exhibition bout at a tournament, at a competition, a martial arts competition.”

For now, Damian Priest and Finn Balor scheduled to defend his Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40 in a Ladder Match. They will defend the titles against five other teams, including DIY, The Awesome Truth, The New Day, and two other teams still to be decided.

WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.