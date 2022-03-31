Damon Kemp vs. James Drake Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Damon Kemp will face James Drake. You can check out the lineup and full preview below:

* Xyon Quinn vs. Dante Chenn

* Kayden Carter vs. Tatum Paxley

* Damon Kemp vs. James Drake (Main Event)

NXT Level Up preview: Kemp and Drake to throw down in epic main event

A thrilling episode of NXT Level Up will feature Damon Kemp and James Drake colliding in the main event, Xyon Quinn taking on Dante Chen, and Kayden Carter battling Tatum Paxley.

An amateur standout, Kemp has quickly turned heads since making his WWE debut in late December, tangling with the likes of Kushida and Quinn. Though he’s been close to claiming victory on several occasions, the first win has proven elusive, but he’ll once again have a chance when he meets Drake.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion has shown that he won’t hesitate to blatantly break the rules to gain the upper hand, and he seems likely to be backed up by his fellow Grizzled Young Veteran, Zack Gibson, who could create havoc at ringside.

Plus, Quinn recently broke out of a mini-slump by defeating Kemp, and he’ll look for his second straight win when he stands across the ring from Chen, who has stormed out of the starting blocks by winning six of his first seven matches and displaying incredible ring acumen and athleticism during appearances on NXT Level Up and NXT 2.0.

After briefly tagging with Ivy Nile, Paxley is still hoping to impress her Dusty Classic partner and the rest of Diamond Mine, but she’ll be tasked with the task of knocking off Carter, who has won two of her last three matches while teaming with Kacy Catanzaro.