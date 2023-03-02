Dan Lambert Says Wrestling Is ‘Five Times Harder’ Than MMA

Dan Lambert has recently weighed in on professional wrestling versus MMA, noting that the former is the harder of the two. The ATT head, who has appeared for AEW, appeared on Talk is Jericho and compared the two forms. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On wrestling vs. MMA: “[Pro wrestlers], other than taking a complete beating that most of my MMA guys would never even want to touch with a 10-foot pole, they take such pride in their work and when they’re fortunate enough to put themselves in a position to win a title, they’re so proud of that title. It’s a lifetime of work.”

On MMA starts transitioning to wrestling: “I’ve got probably five or six guys at our gym, guys that have been UFC world champions that have crossed over and done pro wrestling, and to a man they say what goes on in a wrestling ring is five times harder than what they go through. They’re like, ‘I would rather fight in a one-night tournament with 16 other MMA guys than go do what these idiots do in one night.'” Lambert told a story about bringing his former MMA coach to an Impact event for a ladder match that left his coach’s jaw on the ground. “He’s like, ‘What the f*** is wrong with these guys? They’re crazy!’ [laughs] The MMA guys have a lot of respect for wrestling.”