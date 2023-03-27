Dan Moloney Joins United Empire at RevPro Revolution Rumble

Dan Moloney is a part of the United Empire, as he joined the group at RevPro Revolution Rumble. During the show, which took place at York Hall in London on Sunday, Moloney faced off and defeated UE’s Francesco Akira. Fightful reports that after the show, Will Ospreay and Akira left an armband for the stable in the ring for Moloney, who accepted.

Ospreay took to Twitter to comment on the development:

“Dan Moloney is a guy that was fired from NXT:U.K. back in 2019. The work ethic he put in after, throughout the pandemic, when the crowd returned & now is a real testament to the man he is. Never took shortcuts, he showed up and grafted in a scene pronounced DOA. Be scared Jrs.”