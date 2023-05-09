wrestling / News
Dan Moloney Wants to Face Will Ospreay, What To Expect From Him in Best of Super Juniors
Dan Moloney is part of the NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 30 tournament, and he recently talked about being part of the tourney as well as his hopes for a match with Will Ospreay. Moloney spoke with NJPW about being part of the tournament and how he was supposed to face Ospreay in 2018 in a match that was cancelled due to Ospreay suffering an injury. You can check out the highlights below:
On what he brings to the Best Of The Super Juniors: “An older Japanese legend last year, I won’t say who, he talked about me as ‘the ultimate power junior.’ I like that label. I’ve packed 125 kg of heavyweight power into a 90kg body. So everyone in that tournament is going to feel like they’re facing a heavyweight. I’m not the risk taker that some of these guys are- I like to hurt people and I like to throw people around. That’s what you can expect.”
On wanting to face Ospreay down the line: “That’s all I wanted. I came into RevPro, kept building momentum, used the Drilla Killa as my finish. I wanted to wrestle him again so that I could say ‘if you saw something in me then, you should see me now.’ I had that same knot in my stomach, but it was from a place of confidence now, not fear. To get so close, and then for him to get injured… it’s another part of the journey. I have no doubt we’ll face each other again, even if it’s as friends rather than enemies, but there’s no way we don’t wrestle sometime.”
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Cut Off
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman
- Trish Stratus at NHL Game in Tight Jeans, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos