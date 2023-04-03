Dana White Comments On WWE & UFC Merger, Says Vince McMahon Is A ‘Savage’ In Wrestling

UFC President Dana White issued a statement to MMAFighting.com about today’s blockbuster news that WWE has been sold to Endeavor and will now merge with UFC to form a new combat sports entertainment company valued at $21 billion.

White will remain UFC President as part of the new deal, while Nick Khan will be WWE President. Vince McMahon will serve as Executive Chairman of the new company. Ari Emanuel will be the CEO.

In White’s statement, he called Vince McMahon a “savage in the wrestling space” and said there is “no limit” to what the new company can accomplish.

“This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next five years.”