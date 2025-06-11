Danhausen’s AEW Contract Reportedly Up Next Month

Danhausen’s contract with AEW is reportedly up next month. Fightful Select reports that the Very Nice, Very Evil One’s AEW deal is up in July unless injury time ends up being added to his deal.

Danhausen returned at ROH Final Battle, but he has not appeared since then. The report notes that sources said that Danhausen was welcomed backstage at the event and that they believed he would be brought back into creative, but when he reached out several times afterward he was told that there were no plans to bring him back to TV that particular week. There’s been no word of plans for him on TV.