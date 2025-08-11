Danhausen Rebuffed In Attempt To Hire APA To Take Out The Gunns

Danhausen attempted to procure the services of the APA against The Gunns, but it didn’t work out in his favor. The Very Nice, Very Evil one posted a pair of videos over the weekend from Oklahoma Comic-Con in which he attempted to hire the APA — who he refers to as the “Ass Pounding Agency” to beat up the Ass Boys (aka the Gunns).

In the first video, Danhausen offers JBL and Ron Simmons a can of Coke Zero, an apple, and $10. The follow-up saw Danhausen ask them why they hadn’t finished the job and they said the payment wasn’t what they want. Danhausen offered them another $20 and tried to curse them, only to have JBL stand up and scare him off:

