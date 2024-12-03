Danhausen Says Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & Others Helped Get Him Signed To AEW

Danhausen was signed with AEW while he was out with a broken leg, and he said that Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy helped it happen. The Very Nice, Very Evil One appeared on Buff Bagwell’s YouTube channel and spoke about his first night in AEW, noting that a number of stars helped him out.

“I showed up to say hello to people,” Danhausen recalled (per Fightful). “To their credit, Cody Rhodes said, ‘Are you doing something tonight?’ I said, ‘No, my leg is broken.’ He said, ‘I’ll make sure you’re doing sure you’re doing something tonight.’ So, Cody, I think, had a little bit to do with helping me get a job there.”

He continued, “I believe Pepsi Phil [Punk] had something to help with that. I believe Chris Judas [Chris Jericho] had something to help with that because I did his cruise. Orange Cassidy, I believe helped.”

Danhausen has not appeared on AEW TV in some time, and has been working on the independent scene.