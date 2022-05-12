wrestling / News

Danhausen Loses to Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite, Saved By HOOK Post-Match

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen HOOK AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Danhausen may have lost his in-ring AEW debut on Dynamite, but he looks to have added a friend in HOOK. The Very Nice, Very Evil AEW star lost in short order to Tony Nese on Wednesday’s show when Nese nailed him with a running knee and pinned him.

After the match, Smart Mark Sterling cut a promo and Nese hit another running knee, but HOOK came out to the ring and the heels bailed. Danhausen then offered HOOK a handshake, and the latter accepted before walking off.

