Danhausen Loses to Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite, Saved By HOOK Post-Match
Danhausen may have lost his in-ring AEW debut on Dynamite, but he looks to have added a friend in HOOK. The Very Nice, Very Evil AEW star lost in short order to Tony Nese on Wednesday’s show when Nese nailed him with a running knee and pinned him.
After the match, Smart Mark Sterling cut a promo and Nese hit another running knee, but HOOK came out to the ring and the heels bailed. Danhausen then offered HOOK a handshake, and the latter accepted before walking off.
The long-awaited in-ring debut of @DanhausenAD is happening right now! He takes on the #PremierAthlete @TonyNese! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Gl2GckPdvi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022
And just like that, the #PremierAthlete @TonyNese spoils the in-ring debut of @DanhausenAD without even breaking a sweat! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1Uwoa6Icm6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022
#HOOKHausen?!? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sAxhOzYEAV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022
