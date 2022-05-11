Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, Robert Winfree tagging in on short notice to replace Tony Acero. I’ll be covering Dynamite next week as well, but after that Tony will be back. Tonight Danhausen makes his long awaited in ring debut, the Jericho Appreciation Society will kill time, MJF reveals his stipulations for Wardlow when they sign their contract for a match, CM Punk will wrestle John Silver, the Owen Hart Foundation tournament kicks off on the women’s side of things with Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter and on the men’s side we get Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin as well as Dax Harwood vs. Adam Cole. Plus Ricky Starks will defend the FTW title against Jungle Boy. Double or Nothing continues to loom closer so let’s see what else AEW has in store for us.

Adam Cole heads out to get us going.

Match #1 – Owen Hart Foundation Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

They tie up, and wind up in the corner where Cole gives a mostly clean break. Harwood wont rise to the bait yet, they tie up again and trade arm wringers and escapes before Harwood gets a side headlock takeover. They move into the corner then Harwood chops Cole as Cole goes to taunt. More chops from Harwood but he runs into a Kitchen Sink and Cole takes over. Neckbreaker from Cole then he starts working strikes. Harwood slips around Cole and lays in punches then tries a Sharpshooter but Cole kicks free and they trade Small Package roll ups for near falls. Cole lands a kick then slings Harwood into the ring post rib first. They head out of the ring and Cole tosses Harwood into the ring steps. Cole tosses Harwood into the steps again then starts working the ribs of Harwood with strikes. Harwood tries to fight back with chops but Cole keeps going to the body to cut him off, then posts him on the outside as we go picture in picture.

They head back into the ring and Cole tries to work the ribs but Harwood fights back before getting caught in an abdominal stretch. Hip toss from Cole and he starts shaking out his left arm, not sure what caused that. Face lock from Cole, Harwood starts fighting back with strikes but runs into a back elbow and is down again. When we get audio back Cole is sending Harwood into the corner chest first. Harwood is ready to start his comeback, he misses a few blows as Cole counters him but Harwood hits a German suplex and holds on to hit another but Cold counters into one of his own, though Harwood hits his third German after that. Harwood drags himself to the top rope, but Cole cuts him off. They fight on the top rope as Cole is looking for a superplex but Harwood headbutts him down then goes for a flying nothing, Cole avoids but Harwood lands on his feet then hits a slingshot powerbomb for 2. Cole lands a kick then a brainbuster onto the knee for a 2 count. Now Cole looks to tune up the band to some serious boos, but Harwood avoids the superkick and gets a Victory Roll for 2. Cross body from Harwood gets 2, but he tries it again and runs into a super kick for 2, then Harwood counters into a crucifix cover for his own near fall. Cole kicks the knee of Harwood, then tries the Panama Sunrise but Harwood counters into an Alabama Slam and looks for the Sharpshooter though Cole kicks him off. They trade reversals on the Panama Sunrise attempt and it ends with Harwood landing a piledriver for 2. Harwood fires up, he wants the Sharpshooter and gets it, but his ribs give out after a few seconds, they were too close to the ropes anyway. Cole knocks Harwood off of the apron and tells the ref to start counting. Harwood does make it back into the ring before the 10 count and Cole goes for the Sharpshooter (it’s not a good Sharpshooter), gets it and Harwood can’t get to the ropes then has to tap out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Adam Cole won

Rating: 3.5 stars

This avoided the worst of Cole’s excesses and benefited tremendously from it, the downside was the outcome being very predictable and none of Harwood’s near falls being all that believable.

We get a video hype package for Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin, they both agree they’re more stunt men than wrestlers and both want to be in the hospital when it’s over. Darby asked for the rules to be waved for their match, both men want to get psychotic.

“Hangman” Adam Page is here, he’ll be joining commentary for our next match.

CM Punk heads to the ring, and gets booed as he walks down. Long Island does not like Punk.

Match #2: CM Punk vs. John Silver

They tie up, Punk moves Silver into the corner but does give a clean break. Punk heads out of the ring to play with the crowd then comes back in. Another tie up, Punk gets a side headlock, Silver counters into one of his own then shoulder blocks Punk down. They hit the ropes and Silver gets a backslide for 2 and Punk heads out of the ring again. This time Silver follows and chases Punk back in, but Punk drops an elbow as they return to the ring. Punk lays in strikes, but Silver spins him into the corner and lays in a bevy of his own strikes. Silver wants a tornado DDT, but Punk shoves him off and hits a clothesline to send us to picture in picture.

Punk hits a backbreaker, he knows were in commercial so he’s working slower (not a criticism just an observation). Russian leg sweep from Punk. Silver tries to fire up with strikes but Punk cuts him off with a knee to the body. Now Punk grabs a chin lock, and sends Silver into the corner as we return to the broadcast. Silver avoids a crotch dive in the corner, he looks to fire up again and lays in strikes while avoiding Punk’s. Punk hits a backslide but Silver rolls through and lands a series of kicks then a deadlift brainbuster for a 2 count. Silver with a blow in the corner then tries a tornado DDT but again Punk counters, Silver tries again and fumbles it just a bit but eventually hits it for a 2 count. Now Silver wants the Spin Doctor, but Punk counters and lands a head kick. Punk hits the high knee in the corner, another clothesline and then a heel kick. Punk hangs out on the apron and stares down Page, then hits the Buckshot Lariat and pins Silver.

OFFICIAL RESULT: CM Punk won

Rating: 3 stars

Good match overall, again it suffered from a very predictable outcome but Punk went out of his way to make Silver look and good and Silver rose to the occasion as much as he could.

Post match Page storms to the ring, Punk gets a mic and asks if Page is getting mad and taking this personal. Punk doesn’t know why the crowd doesn’t like him, sure you don’t, but this is just business for him. He used to ask himself if he was a good guy, this morning he asked himself if he’s the champ, and the answer is yes. Last week Page said he’d destroy Punk, Punk just destroyed Page’s boy and when it’s all said and done at Double or Nothing Page will shake Punk’s hand.

In the back Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker are interviewed. Baker objects to being made to wrestle a Joker, but ultimately it doesn’t matter. She puts over Hayter and says storms always pass and there’s Hayter on the forecast. Tony Schiavone brings up that if they both win they’ll have to wrestle each other, Baker says it would be a fair fight and the better woman will win.

Match #3: Danhausen vs. Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling

Nese got the jobbers entrance. Danhausen tries to curse Nese, Nese avoids that and slams Danhausen into the corner then hits the Running Kneese and pins Danhausen.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony Nese won

Rating: DUD

Angle, not a match.

Sterling gets a mic and says he’s not shocked, then brings up that Nese didn’t get an entrance and Nese hits another Running Kneese. Nese will just have to continue embarrassing the meme wrestlers, but before he can try another Running Kneese here comes Hook. Hook struts to the ring, Sterling and Nese run away. Danhausen offers a handshake to Hook, Hook accepts then walks off and sends us to commercial break.

We come back as Wardlow is escorted to the ring by security, and the crowd is booing him. A video package in the style of Dark Side of the Ring painting Wardlow as the villain runs. Shawn Spears and Smart Mark Sterling are in the ring, and here comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman to a serious ovation. MJF basks in the adoration of the fans after asking for his music to be cut. Very loud MJF chant, and he tells Wardlow that’s a symphony. . . bitch (so you know he’s serious). MJF wants to be honest, this is a true underdog story, David vs. Goliath, the younger a slightly smaller but way more jacked, way more humble, and way more talented prince from the most magical place in the world, Long Island, against the big dumb stupid oaf. We’re here to go over the conditions Wardlow must overcome, and if Wardlow wins at Double or Nothing he’ll get out of his contract. Before getting to details he’d like to give Wardlow a chance to address his people. The crowd boos, MJF quiets them and doesn’t want the crowd to boo Wardlow out of the building when Wardlow talks. It’s the last thing he wants all of the people to do is create the loudest “boo” in the history of professional wrestling when Wardlow talks. The crowd clearly hates MJF, because they don’t listen and boo Wardlow relentlessly when he picks up a mic. Wardlow doesn’t speak, still gets booed, and MJF decides they don’t want to hear Wardlow. MJF is finally ready to talk conditions, and calls Wardlow the worst and what he’s about to go through is payment for all the bad things Wardlow did to “The American Roller Coaster” Cody Rhodes. If Wardlow wants a match he’s going to get whipped by MJF 10 times, he gets Spears to do the old “10” spot. If Wardlow can deal with that, he’ll have to wrestle Spears in a cage match and MJF brings up that Wardlow is not only 0-2 in cage matches but there will be a special guest referee in the form of MJF. And only if Wardlow gets through all that will get a match at Double or Nothing. But, Wardlow doesn’t know what happens if he loses at Double or Nothing. If Wardlow loses at Double or Nothing he’ll never be allowed to sign with AEW. Wardlow says nothing, just picks up a pen and goes to sign but the cuffs prevent this. MJF demands Wardlow be uncuffed to sign, the cuffs come off and Wardlow stands then signs. When they go to return the cuffs Wardlow fights back, kills some security guards then stares down a chair wielding Spears. Spears goes for a chair shot, but Wardlow drops him with a punch. MJF then tries to escape, but Wardlow catches him only for Sterling to save MJF. This goes poorly for Sterling, as Wardlow sets up the table and powerbombs Sterling through it. MJF yells from the ramp that Wardlow wont even make it to the PPV as we head to break.

Samoa Joe promo where he runs down Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, Dutt promises none of them are the Joker and mocks Joe’s physique and intelligence. Joe vows to win the tournament and then settle things with those goofs his way.

Jungle Boy heads to the ring for our next match, Taz has joined commentary for this match.

Match #4 – FTW World Title Match: (c) Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

They tie up, Starks gets a rear waist lock, then trade front headlocks on the mat, then trade hammerlocks and Starks gets the better of this then slaps Jungle Boy. Mat return from Jungle Boy then he out wrestles Starks and paint brushes Starks. Snapmares are traded then Jungle Boy with a side headlock, Starks counters with a head scissors and we get a stand off. Jungle Boy lands a chop but Starks knees him down then slaps him. Arm drag from Starks and he poses, Jungle Boy then lands a chop and hits his own arm drag then a drop kick and Jungle Boy poses. Starks rolls out of the ring as we go picture in picture.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricky Starks retained the title

Rating: