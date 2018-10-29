WWE News: Daniel Bryan Still Advertised For Crown Jewel While Rumors Continue He’s Off The Show, More Crown Jewel Notes

– There is still talk that Daniel Bryan is not working the Crown Jewel event, but is still being heavily promoted for his WWE title match against AJ Styles at the event. If he ends up not going, they will likely run an angle on tomorrow’s Smackdown to write him out or tape run to air closer to Friday’s event.

– There has been a pitch over the last week for Drew McIntyre to be added to the Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman match.

– WWE staffers have been flying over since last Thursday to prepare for the Crown Jewel event. The wrestlers are scheduled to fly out on Wednesday.

Credit: Pwinsider.com