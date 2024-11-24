Daniel Garcia Finally Wins Gold in AEW, Becomes TNT Champion at Full Gear

Daniel Garcia has won his first title of any kind in All Elite Wrestling, becoming the AEW TNT Champion at Full Gear tonight. He defeated Jack Perry by submission, locking in the Dragon Tamer to get Perry to tap out. After the match, Garcia held up the AEW flag.

The only other title Garcia has held under Tony Khan’s employ has been for the ROH brand, where he is a former Pure champion. This ends the first TNT title reign of Perry at 147 days, after he won it at Forbidden Door.

