Daniel Garcia Weighs In On Wheeler Yuta & JD Drake’s Success In AEW & ROH

Daniel Garcia is happy to see Wheeler Yuta & JD Drake finding their groove in AEW and ROH. The trio rose through the independent scene together, and Garcia spoke about his co-workers’ success in an interview with Fightful.

“It feels deserved,” Garcia said. “Those people were working just as hard as me. They’re busting their butts just as hard as I am. They got there before I did. JD and Yuta were both in AEW before me. I knew that if I kept going on the pace that I was at, I was going to be right there with him, 100%.”

He continued, “It’s funny how it works out and we’re all together. We talk about those times, JD and I were wrestling in front of literally nobody during the pandemic. Drove to Maine just to wrestle other wrestlers. It’s pretty surreal that I just wrestled him in Palm Springs, tagging with Shibata. To go from wrestling in the pandemic in front of just other wrestlers to do that in an arena is a crazy feeling.”