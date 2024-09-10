Daniel Garcia Reflects on His Run in AEW

– Ahead of AEW All Out, wrestler Daniel Garcia spoke to Denise Salcedo about his time in AEW with his contract expiration looming for later this fall. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Daniel Garcia on his time in AEW: “I feel like I was brought in for a very specific position, and I feel like that position was to just be a guy who attacks the big names and then the big names beat [me]. I feel like when you’re seen one way, it can be kind of hard to work your way out of that.”

On his opportunities in AEW: “Every opportunity they’ve given me, I’ve done my best to knock it out of the park, and I feel like more times than not, I did my best to knock it out of the park, and I knocked that b***h out of the park too. That’s just how I feel, I feel like I deserve to be in these positions, and I feel like I’m ready for them.”

At last Saturday’s AEW All Out, MJF defeated Daniel Garcia in a singles match. Garcia’s AEW contract reportedly expires next month. Garcia has been tight-lipped regarding his status.