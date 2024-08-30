Latest on Daniel Garcia in AEW, If He Considered Going to WWE

As previously reported, Daniel Garcia has reportedly not signed a contract with AEW yet even after returning at All In last Sunday. It was noted that his current deal is up in October but he’s in negotiations for a new one. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both AEW and WWE have interest in acquiring Garcia and Garcia has at least considered WWE. However, people in WWE now believe that he is staying in AEW. It was noted that WWE had been trying to recruit Garcia before this.