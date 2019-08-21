Danny Cage Admits He Was Wrong About Matt Riddle, Discusses How Matt Riddle Hated Promos, Thinks WWE Should Run an Angle With Riddle and Goldberg

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Danny Cage, the owner of the Monster School wrestling school, for its WINCLY podcast. NXT Superstar Matt Riddle previously trained at the Monster Factory, and Cage discusses working with Riddle and training him there. Below are some highlights for WrestlingInc.com.

Danny Cage on how he was wrong about Matt Riddle: “I’m loving it and this is where I can admit when I’m wrong. I thought that when he was training with us, not that he wouldn’t make it, but that he would stand in his own way because he’s so out there and so independent. But it works for him and wrestling needs someone like him. He’s a star top to bottom. I’m glad that he proved me wrong and I love when people prove me wrong, because I learn something.”

Cage on how Matt Riddle hated promos: “He hated promos; that was it. Keep in mind he’s coming from the UFC world and is ready to go. It’s like having a kid in the candy store in that you can look at all the candy but you can’t eat any. So we’d bring him into the gym for promos for two hours and he’d get antsy. Everything he does is so odd because he’s a legit ass-kicker and everyone knows that. But they always say your promos should fit the way you wrestle. Riddle does not. Riddle is not laid back in the ring. He’s a badass and his engine can stay 1000 RPMs. As soon as he flips off those flip-flops, then he’s not that guy anymore.”

Cage on Riddle’s recent comments directed at Chris Jericho, Goldberg, and Lance Storm: “In my mind I said if it was three or four years ago, you just signed your own death certificate. But since he’s proven he can say and do these things and back it up, how can you fault him for that? The guys he’s popping off to are the guys that would have been popping off to people when they were his age. It’s generating pub and it’s all good. I would salivate at the change to book stuff like that and see where it could go. We’re getting to a point where you don’t have to keep your mouth shut about other places. We don’t have to pretend that nobody exists except WWE.”

Cage on wrestlers not being afraid to speak out anymore: “I love it and it’s welcome because it’s saying to the fans that we’re not gonna treat you like idiots anymore. We’re not gonna give you everything you want because if we give you everything you want, you’ll get spoiled and walk away and find something else. So we’re gonna keep you on that short leash and every once in a while give you a payoff.”

Cage on Riddle’s attitude: “But that’s just Riddle. We would literally yell and scream at each other and then he’d be like, ‘You know what? I’m so glad we had this talk. Now I understand and we should have more of these talks.'”

Cage on how WWE should do an angle with Matt Riddle and Goldberg: “It only makes sense or at least do something with Riddle, Goldberg and somebody else. How could you not? Jericho did a similar thing with Roddy Piper and Ricky Steamboat. Why not do something with Riddle, Goldberg, Lance Storm, Booker T? That’d be a lot of fun.”