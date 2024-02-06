Danny Cage Recalls Training Damian Priest, Helping Him Get Out of His Own Way

Danny Cage recently recalled working with Damien Priest early in the WWE star’s career. Cage spoke with Under the Ring and talked about training the Judgment Day member, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his first experience with Priest: “Here’s the thing, I was a wrestler when he first walked in. I didn’t see him again until 2010 …[we] just picked up like it was nothing.”

On Priest’s issues early on: “Damian Priest … I saw so much potential but he couldn’t get out of his own way. I kinda like called him out during a Gerald Brisco seminar and then me and Gerald Brisco got in his head and it was like that switch was like, ‘I’m never gonna be embarrassed again. I’m never gonna feel bad about myself again.'”