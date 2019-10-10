wrestling / News
Darby Allin Earns AEW World Title Shot For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Darby Allin is the new #1 contender for the AEW World Title and will get his match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc on tonight’s show to earn the title shot.
Allin will face champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line next Wednesday when Dynamite comes to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also set for the show are:
* AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express
* AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Match: Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored
