Darius Carter Looks Back On Match With Christopher Daniels At ECWA Show

Darius Carter battled Christopher Daniels back in August of last year, and he recently reflected on facing the now-retired star. Carter spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and talked about the match, which took place at ECWA Night Of Legends and saw Carter win to retain the ECWA Heavyweight Championship.

“I’m the second person ever to win two Super 8 tournaments,” Carter said. “They’ve been running for 28 years. That illustrious tournament, the longest running independent promotion going today. For me to achieve that accolade, only one other person has done it and that is Christopher Daniels. That was the big driving point of that match, and him coming back to ECWA. I beat that man and he’s retired shortly after. I’m his last match at ECWA. That’s where I stand in the history books. This is stuff you have to count. You have to count your victories. That was monumental.”

He continued, “There are a lot of mosquitos, and blood suckers; they try to take your thing. They see you doing something well and they like to adapt it. Christopher Daniels is the original in terms of so many people copying. Everybody wanted to be a Fallen Angel or hit a Best Moonsault Ever. Christopher Daniels was so highly imitated. To be in there with somebody who is truly legendary, and sometimes that word gets thrown around and misused, Christopher Daniels is truly a pillar of not just independent wrestling, but wrestling in general. He’s done so much and has wrestled everywhere and every type of style 100 times. To be in there with him and get to test my abilities against somebody of that stature, and to be trusted with that match. Jim Kettner, the OG President of ECWA, was there. For him to shake my hand and tell him the things he told me and him to see me as champion of what was once his company and for him to smile. It was a beautiful day. Now, I’ve wrestled Christopher Daniels. I can’t rest on that. I’m very glad I got to do that.”

Daniels retired from the ring following a Texas Deathmatch against Hangman Page in AEW last month.