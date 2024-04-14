wrestling / News

Darius Martin Missed AEW Collision Due To Getting Pilot’s License

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darius Martin did not wrestle on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision but he had a very good reason for being absent. It was noted by Tony Schiavone on tonight’s broadcast that Martin was busy obtaining his pilot’s license. Matt Sydal filled in for him to team with Action Andretti and Dante Martin against the House of Black.

