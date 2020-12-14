Dark Order Holds “Cowboy Day” For Hangman Page In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the Dark Order continuing their recruiting of Hangman Page, John Silver defending the BTE Championship, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds continue to try to recruit Hangman Page into the Dark Order, with Silver getting the idea to do “Cowboy Day” to lure Hangman to the group.

* Highlights from the Young Bucks’ match against TH2 on Dynamite.

* Silver and Reynolds want to discuss strategy with Hangman ahead of their tag team match, and Hangman sees their cowboy decor in the Dark Order hangout. Stu Grayson asks Hangman if he wants to ride 10 since he’s dressed up like a horse. Silver offers more words of inspiration as Hangman goes for the ride, with Silver using his fingers as guns to draw on Hangman.

* Kip Sabian and Leva Bates have a video game rematch, with Sabian getting the victory after Leva lets him win. Miro tells Sabian that Leva let him win, and he realizes he may be right.

* Silver’s finger guns lead to everyone doing the same, with Anna Jay pointing hers squarely at Grayson before “shooting” him in the neck. Hangman is the last one standing, with Evil Uno realizes no one actually asked him to join the Dark Order.

* Speaking Spanglish with Alex Abrahantes, but Dasha Gonzalez pulls him aside and there’s an intervention with Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz regarding the Dark Order.

* Silver retains the BTE Championship in his Skits match against Shawn Dean.