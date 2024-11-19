Dark Panther Set for MLW Debut at Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling announced that Dark Panther will make his MLW debut at Kings of Colosseum on January 11, 2025. The event will be held at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland, Hills, Texas. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the debut of Dark Panther for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

MLW is thrilled to welcome Dark Panther, one of CMLL’s most distinguished luchadores, to its growing roster. Known for his captivating charisma and technical precision, Dark Panther has established himself as a force in CMLL, following in the illustrious footsteps of his family’s wrestling dynasty. Hailing from Mexico City, Dark Panther is part of the renowned Casas family, which has produced some of the most celebrated luchadores in the history of lucha libre.

Since his debut, Dark Panther has consistently showcased his versatility in the ring, excelling in both one-on-one matches and tag team bouts. His seamless blend of technical mastery and high-flying maneuvers has earned him accolades in CMLL, including standout performances in marquee events like the Copa Junior and the Torneo Increíble de Parejas. Wrestling under the ethos of tradition and innovation, Dark Panther embodies the very spirit of lucha libre, with a style that pays homage to its rich history while dazzling fans with modern-day athleticism.

As he prepares to make his mark in MLW, Dark Panther brings not just his impressive skillset but also a deep connection to lucha libre’s heritage. Fans can expect nothing less than electrifying performances from this rising star, whose combination of agility, strength, and in-ring psychology makes him a must-watch competitor. With Dark Panther’s arrival, MLW continues to expand its ties to CMLL, delivering world-class lucha libre to fans around the globe.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.