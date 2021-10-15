wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Ratings Up, Viewership Steady For Luna Vachon Episode
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for the most recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on the life and career of the late Luna Vachon. Dark Side of the Ring brought in 135,000 viewers on VICE TV, and that’s only slightly down from the 137,000 viewers for the previous edition.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Dark Side of the Ring posted a 0.06 rating, which is up from the 0.05 rating from the prior episode.
The show finished No. 88 on the night on cable.
Next week’s edition will be on Rob Black’s Xtreme Pro Wrestling promotion.
