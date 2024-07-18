wrestling / News

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Reportedly In Production

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

PWInsider reports that season six of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is already under production, although no official announcement has been made. Interviews are already being filmed and there is extra material already completed from when season five was filmed.

There is currently no release date for the season. Topics being discussed include Ludvig Borga, Dennis Coralluzo and Billy Jack Haynes.

Dark Side of the Ring

