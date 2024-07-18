wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Reportedly In Production
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that season six of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is already under production, although no official announcement has been made. Interviews are already being filmed and there is extra material already completed from when season five was filmed.
There is currently no release date for the season. Topics being discussed include Ludvig Borga, Dennis Coralluzo and Billy Jack Haynes.
