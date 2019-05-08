wrestling / News
Various News: Dark Side of the Ring To Focus On Gino Hernandez Tonight, New Head Coach Named For XFL, New Greg Hamilton Mockumentary
May 8, 2019
– Tonight’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the life and death of Gino Hernandez. It airs at 10 PM and is narrated by Dutch Mantell.
– Winston Moss was recently named the head coach and general manager of the XFL team in Los Angeles.
– WWE has posted a mockumentary showing why Greg Hamilton is the best announcer in the world.
