Various News: Dark Side of the Ring To Focus On Gino Hernandez Tonight, New Head Coach Named For XFL, New Greg Hamilton Mockumentary

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring

– Tonight’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring will look at the life and death of Gino Hernandez. It airs at 10 PM and is narrated by Dutch Mantell.

– Winston Moss was recently named the head coach and general manager of the XFL team in Los Angeles.

– WWE has posted a mockumentary showing why Greg Hamilton is the best announcer in the world.

