Dark Side of the Ring Creators Have Dino Bravo Episode That’s ’75 Percent Finished’, Could be First Episode for Possible Season 2

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, the creators of Viceland’s acclaimed wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, revealed that there was actually another episode that was in the works based around the tragic death and murder of former WWF alumni, Dino Bravo. While the episode is currently unfinished, they hinted at it being a future episode for a potential Season 2.

The episode was actively planned and in production and would’ve shed more light into the murder of Bravo that took place in 1993. Bravo (real name Adolfo Bresciano) was killed in his home in 1993 when he was 44 years old. He was a part of then-WWF from 1985 up to 1992.

According to show producer and co-creator Evan Husney, some production had already started on the Bravo episode, but it was never completed before the show made it to air. Earlier in the interview, it was mentioned that there are eight episodes that were in the works. However, the final episode count for the first season came out to six. Husney was asked about the production process for the series and some stories and ideas that were never fully completed or were left on the cutting room floor. He stated, “The main instance of that was just being in production and things change, and you have to make some compromises and sacrifices along the way.” He added the following on the Dino Bravo story:

“That unfortunately was the case for our Dino Bravo episode that we had done. It’s not finished. It’s probably around 75 percent finished. And it was an incredible story, and we had access to — for those who aren’t familiar, Dino Bravo was like the Hulk Hogan of Montreal in the 70s. He was a huge attraction in the 70s. When the 80s rolled around, he was more sort of towards the end of his career, he was in the WWF where he sort of had a low-to-midcard kind of position. But after he was released from his contract, he got involved in sort of the criminal underworld of Montreal. He was tragically executed in his own living room in Montreal. And so we delved into and told that story, and we interviewed some people who had never been on camera and some other sources who were quoted on the story and things like that. And that one, we just — unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish, but again, Season 2, you know … everyone — if people keep hyping it and tune in, that’s definitely going to be the first thing we do [next season].”

The next episode of Dark Side of the Ring, “The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino,” debuts on Viceland on May 8. Additionally, the season finale on the Fabulous Moolah debuts on May 15.

In the full interview, Evan Husney and director/co-creator Jason Eisener talk more about a potential second season, what we can expect from the Fabulous Moolah season finale episode, the Jim Cornette and Vince Russo feud that played into the Montreal Screwjob episode, Lance Storm’s criticism of that documentary and more. You can listen to the full interview below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com.

Introduction (0:00)

On the response to the show as a whole from The Rock, hardcore fans and casual fans (0:47)

On the rise of docuseries in popular culture (2:32)

On Lance Storm’s criticism of the Montreal Screwjob episode and Scott Hall saying the Screwjob was a work (4:07)

On future episodes and the possibility of a second season (12:05)

On the Fabulous Moolah episode exploring allegations against Moolah and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal name being changed (13:23)

On Jim Cornette and Vince Russo shooting on each other in the Montreal Screwjob episode and whether Russo reached out to appear in it (16:47)

On whether the Cornette vs. Russo feud is a work (21:16)

On whether there were episodes that had to be cut for the current season (25:30)

On the John Oliver Last Week Tonight segment on WWE and what keeps wrestlers from being part of something like the Screen Actor’s Guild (28:16)

On what they want fans to know about the upcoming episodes and where to find them (30:39)