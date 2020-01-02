wrestling / News

Various News: Dash Wilder Promises The Revival Will Change Everything This Year, Amir Jordan’s First Match, R-Truth’s New Years Resolution

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Revival Clash of Champions

– In a post on Twitter, Dash Wilder has promised that 2020 will be the year of the Revival.

He wrote: “2017 was a wash.

2018 we got our groove back.

2019 we took control back.

2020 we change everything.

– A new reaction video to Amir Jordan’s first match is now online.

– WWE has released a video with R-Truth announcing his new year’s resolutions for 2020.

