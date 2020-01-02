wrestling / News
Various News: Dash Wilder Promises The Revival Will Change Everything This Year, Amir Jordan’s First Match, R-Truth’s New Years Resolution
January 2, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Dash Wilder has promised that 2020 will be the year of the Revival.
He wrote: “2017 was a wash.
2018 we got our groove back.
2019 we took control back.
2020 we change everything.”
2017 was a wash.
2018 we got our groove back.
2019 we took control back.
2020 we change everything.
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 1, 2020
– A new reaction video to Amir Jordan’s first match is now online.
– WWE has released a video with R-Truth announcing his new year’s resolutions for 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Lana Says ‘Don’t Assume Someone’s Sexuality’
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Triple H on Concerns About NXT’s Impact on the UK Scene, Helping Talent Police Bad Promotions
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993