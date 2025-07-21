wrestling / News

Date & Location Announced For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

July 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced the date and locale for this year’s Bound For Glory. The company announced at Slammiversary that Bound For Glory will take place on October 12th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Tickets go on sale for the event on August 1st, with a pre-sale starting July 30th.

