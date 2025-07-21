wrestling / News
Date & Location Announced For TNA Bound For Glory 2025
July 20, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced the date and locale for this year’s Bound For Glory. The company announced at Slammiversary that Bound For Glory will take place on October 12th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Tickets go on sale for the event on August 1st, with a pre-sale starting July 30th.
BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory comes to Lowell, MA on Saturday, October 12 at the Tsongas Center.
Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 30 at 10AM ET
General on-sale starts Friday, August 1 at 10AM ET
Visit https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA for details. pic.twitter.com/XbjrTxQyLo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Who WWE Is Grooming as Their Future Headlining Stars
- Matt Hardy On The Okada vs. Omega Finish At All In: “It Was Disappointing”
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Backstage Tension Between CM Punk And Test
- Daniel Cormier Reveals That Brock Lesnar Is On A ‘Banned List’, Says Brock Is In ‘So Much Trouble’