Dave Lagreca Discusses NXT Going Against AEW

– Busted Open host Dave Lagreca joined Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Kofi vs. Orton: “I like Kofi as champion. I think he can be a champion you can really get behind as far as moving to FOX,” said LaGreca. “I think they’ve done a great job with Kofi since WrestleMania 35. I have no problem with Kofi holding onto this championship. I know Randy Orton is a major figure and mainstream name. When it comes to wrestling, there are very few who are better than Randy Orton. But to me, I think the smart choice is to keep that title around Kofi Kingston’s waist.”

On NXT TakeOver: Toronto: “When you look at TakeOver, for the most part they outshine what you see for the main roster. When you look at TakeOver in Toronto, you’re looking at five matches: tag match, triple threat, singles, 2-out-of-3 falls. They give a little bit of everything and I love the stipulations involved in the match,” stated LaGreca. “Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole – you can’t really get much better than that and that will probably be the match that steals the weekend.”

On AEW vs. NXT: “I don’t know if its a bad idea but is it going to be live?” LaGreca asked of NXT. “If the answer is ‘no’ then I think AEW is going to have the advantage. Whether it’s on the WWE Network or FS1, the most important component is ‘live.’ If it is live, then it is a discussion you can have. But until I hear that, I still think AEW is gonna have the upper hand.”