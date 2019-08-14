Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey Last Man Standing Match Set for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

– During this week’s NXT UK, a Last Man Standing match was made featuring Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. The event is scheduled for August 31 at the Motorpoint Arena in Caridff, Wales. The event will air live on the WWE Network. You can check out the announcement and updated lineup below:

* Last Man Standing Match: Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

* WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Tyler Bate

* WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray

* WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Gallus